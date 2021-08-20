Welcome Week activities planned first week of fall semester

Two women paint on canvases

KOKOMO, Ind. – Students are invited to celebrate the beginning of the fall 2021 semester with a variety of activities at Indiana University Kokomo.

The first week of classes will bring back the popular Bears to Build, a waffle bar, caricatures, basketball shooting, carnival games, and free food, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, according to Audra Dowling, dean of students.

“We are excited to get back into the swing of things, to get student activities up and running, and have students in the Quad and Alumni Hall again,” she said. “Students bring so much energy to our campus, and we’re glad they will be back.”

During the 2020 to 2021 school year, most student activities were grab and go because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, students will have the option to attend in person or take the activity with them.

“We are taking a lot of the lessons we learned from last year and applying them moving forward,” she said. “We heard from a lot of students that they hadn’t been able to participate in the past because it was during their classes. We will have seating to stay and do the activity right there like before, and we will have an individually pre-packaged amount ready to go. I think they will really like this approach.”

All activities are available while supplies last.

Dowling encouraged students to check the student life website, iuklife.iuk.edu, for the most up-to-date information about activities and giveaways beyond Welcome Week. The IU Kokomo calendar includes all campus activities, such as gallery exhibitions, athletic events, and more.

Welcome Week events include:

Monday, August 23: Campus color by numbers and IU cookies, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Campus Quad. Enjoy a color by numbers painting, IU cookies, and an IUKLife T-shirt, hosted by Student Life. While supplies last.

Tuesday, August 24: Welcome back breakfast, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Alumni Hall. Student life hosts a waffle bar and more.

Wednesday, August 25: Spin art frisbees, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Campus Quad. Spin into the new semester with a DIY frisbee.

Thursday, August 26: Welcome back carnival day, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Campus Quad. Free caricatures begin at 11 a.m., with free food available from 5 to 7 p.m.

Friday, August 27: ‘Just Because’ Day: Watch the IUK Student Life Facebook page for more details.

