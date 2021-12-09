Campus job leads to career change

A woman stands in front of a bank

KOKOMO, Ind. – A campus job led Sarah Williford to a new career path.

Williford works in IT at Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union — a job option she had never considered when she enrolled as an education major.

“I can’t imagine myself doing anything else now,” she said. “I think this is a good career path for me.”

She began working in UITS as a freshman at IU Kokomo, starting at the help desk, and later in classroom support, helping set up and trouble shoot classroom technology. During the pandemic, she provided remote help desk support to students, faculty, and staff.

Williford originally planned to be a teacher, but changed her mind shortly before she was supposed to student teach.

“I was asking, ‘What else do I have?’” she said, noting that her minor in psychology was heavily focused on educational psychology. “I had all this work experience in IT, and thought that might be my path. IT is for anyone who has problem-solving skills and the willingness to put time and thought into it, and trouble shoot.”

With her decision made, she changed her major to General Studies.

After she graduated in December 2020, Williford had the opportunity to continue working part time for UITS while she looked for a job. She appreciated the support from staff as she began her career.

“The people in IT are really supportive,” she said. “They really wanted me to be able to succeed, and they were rooting for me as I was looking for a full-time position after graduation.”

In fact, her supervisor told her about the opening at Solidarity, and encouraged her to apply for it. She gives credit to the connections and skills she built as a student worker for preparing her for her new job, working with software for banking, transactions, checking printing, scanning, and other financial functions.

“I got my start there,” Williford said. “I definitely wouldn’t be where I am without having worked at IU Kokomo, gone to school there, and developed my skills.”

