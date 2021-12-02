HTM program rated tops for affordability

words Indiana University Kokomo with the IU trident on a red background

KOKOMO, Ind. – Indiana University Kokomo’s hospitality and tourism management (HTM) major has been ranked among the top affordable programs in the country.

University Headquarters, an educational organization that provides information on colleges, entrance requirements, and career paths for potential students, ranked IU Kokomo’s degree program 11th in the top 100, based on current retention rates, graduation rates, and graduate salaries. Data is drawn from government resources including the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the National Center for Education Statistics, College Scorecard, and PayScale.

Chittibabu Govindarajulu, dean of the School of Business, said the campus’s accreditation by the Higher Learning Commission demonstrates its quality, in addition to its affordability. He note that 94 percent of undergraduate students receive some form of financial aid.

“Our HTM program is built based on experiential and active learning models, and offers its students many travel opportunities, such as educational trips to Disney resorts, Fort Wayne, Louisville, and other destination sites,” he said. “Public universities like IU Kokomo offer high quality programs at a lower cost, providing the best value.”

CUNY New York City College of Technology earned the top ranking. IU Kokomo was the highest ranked in Indiana. See the complete rankings here.

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.