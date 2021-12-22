Skip to main content
IU Kokomo to close for the holidays

Dec 22, 2021
KOKOMO, Ind. – Indiana University Kokomo will be closed for the holidays from Friday, December 24, to Monday, January 3.

Campus offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, January 3.

The Cougar Country Café and Ground Up Café will reopen Monday, January 10.

The Library will be closed December 24 to January 3, and again January 8 and 9.

Online and electronic resources are available when the library is closed, at iuk.edu/library.

The campus bookstore will close at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 23, and reopen at 9 a.m. Monday January 3.

For more information, or to order books online, go to iukbookstore.com.

The Cole Fitness Center will be closed December 24 through Tuesday, January 4.

