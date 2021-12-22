IU Kokomo to close for the holidays

IU Kokomo logo in the snow

KOKOMO, Ind. – Indiana University Kokomo will be closed for the holidays from Friday, December 24, to Monday, January 3.

Campus offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, January 3.

The Cougar Country Café and Ground Up Café will reopen Monday, January 10.

The Library will be closed December 24 to January 3, and again January 8 and 9.

Online and electronic resources are available when the library is closed, at iuk.edu/library.

The campus bookstore will close at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 23, and reopen at 9 a.m. Monday January 3.

For more information, or to order books online, go to iukbookstore.com.

The Cole Fitness Center will be closed December 24 through Tuesday, January 4.

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.