Nursing graduates honored at recognition ceremony

KOKOMO, Ind. – The Indiana University Kokomo School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions (SNAHP) celebrated the accomplishments of nearly 70 health care professionals in its annual December recognition ceremony.
Faculty and staff honored seven Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) graduates and 61 Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) students.
The ceremony including celebrating the inaugural cohort in the second degree, accelerated BSN program, which allowed those with a previous undergraduate degree to become a nurse in four semesters.
Dean Susan Hendricks congratulated the class, noting they take their place in the long tradition of people like Florence Nightingale, Clara Barton, and Rear Admiral Sylvia Trent-Adams, who have provided exceptional nursing care and leadership throughout the profession’s history. She encouraged them to consider what their own legacy will be, as they continue their own professional journeys.
“Remember, you are an IU nurse,” she said. “IU nurses are distinctive. We lead from where we stand, and we leave behind us a legacy worthy of Hoosier pride recognized around the globe. That is who we are. The competent practice, goodwill, and care you generate as an IU nurse will echo into the future in ways that you cannot predict, but will always matter.”
MSN students honored included:
Galveston: Andrea Beth Freeman
Marion: Stephanie McKinley
Russiaville: Jean Snyder
Saudi Arabia: Fatmah Ali Alabbassi, Majda Alharbi Nuwayfi, Razan Abdulmuttaleb Alsayed
Westfield: Julie Anne Avellana
BSN graduates each received the IU School of Nursing pin. Carolyn Townsend, associate dean of the pre-licensure track, said each nursing school’s pin is unique, filled with symbolism that reflect professional and university values. IU’s pin has the university seal at the center, with an open book representing knowledge, the phrase ‘Lux et Veritas,’ or ‘light and truth,” and roman numerals for 1820, the year of IU’s founding. The outer circle is an open ribbon, with the date nursing was first offered at IU.
Second degree accelerated BSN students were:
Alexandria: Jonah Michael Jerrils
Frankfort: Emma Marie Tolley
Indianapolis: Allison Armstrong, Sydney E. Foster
Logansport: Emma Bowen
Noblesville: Cassidy Ray Reasoner
Peru: Kathryn Allen Peck
Rochester: Hannah Hunting
RN to BSN graduates honored were:
Avon: Katie A. Skellie
Frankfort: Becca Sietsma
Kokomo: Brandi Nicole Sheefel
Noblesville: Joselyn Liujia van de Venter
Pre-licensure BSN graduates were:
Akron: Shelby LeAnn Stakelbeck
Alexandria: Madison Moore
Arcadia: Brianne Ashley Brindley, Claire Renae Schildmeier
Atlanta: Abigail Paige Tanton
Avon: Adesuyi Temitope Adefegha
Bringhurst: Shaley Miran Sines
Carmel: Allisen Joycelyn Bishop, Dori Hannah Rees
Cutler: Madison Jo Miller
Delphi: Katie Brown
Denver: Sharlie Renee See
Elwood: Alyssa Renee Haas
Frankfort: Katelyn Ivy Ellis
Galveston: Kellyn Marie Johnson
Greentown: Bree Schaeffer
Indianapolis: Jordyn Colleen Adomatis, Baily Elizabeth Snow
Ingalls: Rusti Nicole Ray
Kokomo: Lauren R. Abney, Kelly Alford, Stephanie Reneé Bender, Cheyenne Alexis Carter, Lexi Crow, Lauren A. Davis, Kendal Fay Gentry, Vinh Teng Lee, Bailey K. Stanley, Maya Makena Valadez, Katie Mae White
Lafayette: Rebecca M. Schwartz
Marion: Lacey Dee Hale, Karly Riggs
Middletown: Courtney Ashley Baty
Monticello: Anna F. Davis
Noblesville: Olivia G. Schwab, Emily Grace Sims
Peru: Kaylee Monique Bohn, Carley Sisson, Zane Smith, Bridgette Josephine Thomas
Sheridan: Brooke Michelle Bishop, Kaylee Virginia Blackledge, Alisa Marie Bowman
Tipton: Chelsie E. Frazier, Brooklin Nichole Shrock
Wabash: Taylor Brianne Kock, Jordan James Sisco
Walton: Shelby Danielle Renee Fouch
Additional speakers included Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke, Mary Bourke, associate dean of graduate programs; Christina Downey, associate vice chancellor for academic affairs and student success; Stephanie Pratt, director of the RN to BSN track; and graduate Allison Armstrong.
Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.