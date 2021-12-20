Nursing graduates honored at recognition ceremony

a group picture of nursing graduates

KOKOMO, Ind. – The Indiana University Kokomo School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions (SNAHP) celebrated the accomplishments of nearly 70 health care professionals in its annual December recognition ceremony.

Faculty and staff honored seven Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) graduates and 61 Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) students.

The ceremony including celebrating the inaugural cohort in the second degree, accelerated BSN program, which allowed those with a previous undergraduate degree to become a nurse in four semesters.

Dean Susan Hendricks congratulated the class, noting they take their place in the long tradition of people like Florence Nightingale, Clara Barton, and Rear Admiral Sylvia Trent-Adams, who have provided exceptional nursing care and leadership throughout the profession’s history. She encouraged them to consider what their own legacy will be, as they continue their own professional journeys.

“Remember, you are an IU nurse,” she said. “IU nurses are distinctive. We lead from where we stand, and we leave behind us a legacy worthy of Hoosier pride recognized around the globe. That is who we are. The competent practice, goodwill, and care you generate as an IU nurse will echo into the future in ways that you cannot predict, but will always matter.”

MSN students honored included:

Galveston: Andrea Beth Freeman

Marion: Stephanie McKinley

Russiaville: Jean Snyder

Saudi Arabia: Fatmah Ali Alabbassi, Majda Alharbi Nuwayfi, Razan Abdulmuttaleb Alsayed

Westfield: Julie Anne Avellana

BSN graduates each received the IU School of Nursing pin. Carolyn Townsend, associate dean of the pre-licensure track, said each nursing school’s pin is unique, filled with symbolism that reflect professional and university values. IU’s pin has the university seal at the center, with an open book representing knowledge, the phrase ‘Lux et Veritas,’ or ‘light and truth,” and roman numerals for 1820, the year of IU’s founding. The outer circle is an open ribbon, with the date nursing was first offered at IU.

Second degree accelerated BSN students were:

Alexandria: Jonah Michael Jerrils

Frankfort: Emma Marie Tolley

Indianapolis: Allison Armstrong, Sydney E. Foster

Logansport: Emma Bowen

Noblesville: Cassidy Ray Reasoner

Peru: Kathryn Allen Peck

Rochester: Hannah Hunting

RN to BSN graduates honored were:

Avon: Katie A. Skellie

Frankfort: Becca Sietsma

Kokomo: Brandi Nicole Sheefel

Noblesville: Joselyn Liujia van de Venter

Pre-licensure BSN graduates were:

Akron: Shelby LeAnn Stakelbeck

Alexandria: Madison Moore

Arcadia: Brianne Ashley Brindley, Claire Renae Schildmeier

Atlanta: Abigail Paige Tanton

Avon: Adesuyi Temitope Adefegha

Bringhurst: Shaley Miran Sines

Carmel: Allisen Joycelyn Bishop, Dori Hannah Rees

Cutler: Madison Jo Miller

Delphi: Katie Brown

Denver: Sharlie Renee See

Elwood: Alyssa Renee Haas

Frankfort: Katelyn Ivy Ellis

Galveston: Kellyn Marie Johnson

Greentown: Bree Schaeffer

Indianapolis: Jordyn Colleen Adomatis, Baily Elizabeth Snow

Ingalls: Rusti Nicole Ray

Kokomo: Lauren R. Abney, Kelly Alford, Stephanie Reneé Bender, Cheyenne Alexis Carter, Lexi Crow, Lauren A. Davis, Kendal Fay Gentry, Vinh Teng Lee, Bailey K. Stanley, Maya Makena Valadez, Katie Mae White

Lafayette: Rebecca M. Schwartz

Marion: Lacey Dee Hale, Karly Riggs

Middletown: Courtney Ashley Baty

Monticello: Anna F. Davis

Noblesville: Olivia G. Schwab, Emily Grace Sims

Peru: Kaylee Monique Bohn, Carley Sisson, Zane Smith, Bridgette Josephine Thomas

Sheridan: Brooke Michelle Bishop, Kaylee Virginia Blackledge, Alisa Marie Bowman

Tipton: Chelsie E. Frazier, Brooklin Nichole Shrock

Wabash: Taylor Brianne Kock, Jordan James Sisco

Walton: Shelby Danielle Renee Fouch

Additional speakers included Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke, Mary Bourke, associate dean of graduate programs; Christina Downey, associate vice chancellor for academic affairs and student success; Stephanie Pratt, director of the RN to BSN track; and graduate Allison Armstrong.

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.