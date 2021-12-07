Prospective students invited to Observatory open house

IU Kokomo Observatory

KOKOMO, Ind. – Learn what it’s like to be a student in the Indiana University Kokomo School of Sciences, at the Observatory’s free monthly open house.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, December 12, with a tour of Hunt Hall, followed by an evening of stargazing in the Observatory, 2660 S. Washington St.

Dean Christian Chauret will share information about opportunities available to students in the sciences. Admissions staff will be on hand to answer questions about applying to IU Kokomo.

High school students interested in attending may RSVP here.

In addition, Patrick Motl, professor of physics, said those attending will view the moon, as well as the planets Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, and Uranus, weather permitting.

“With the first day of winter approaching, we have the constellations of the winter hexagon rising in our early evening sky, with highlights like the Pleiades and the Orion Nebula,” he said.

At 7 p.m., Motl will discuss the DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) that launched in late November to rendezvous with the near earth double asteroid system Didymos in October 2022. In addition to DART, he will discuss potentially hazardous near earth asteroids and efforts at planetary defense.

After the presentation, stargazers may look at the stars and planets through the Observatory’s two telescopes, a six-inch Takahashi refracting telescope and a 16-inch Meade reflecting telescope mounted together. The Takahashi provides exceptionally sharp images of planets, while the Meade allows viewers to see fainter objects in the sky, due to its larger light-collecting area. Viewing will continue until 9 p.m.

Motl’s presentation, as well as telescope viewing, is open to the public. Admission and parking are free.

IU requires that masks be worn at all indoor events.

