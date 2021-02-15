Congratulations to IU Kokomo’s December graduates

KOKOMO, Ind. — Two hundred fourteen Indiana University Kokomo students earned degrees in December 2020. The graduates represent 22 Indiana counties, four states, and Saudi Arabia Graduates are listed by hometown.
Those earning degrees include:
Alexandria
Alexa Yost, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Amboy
Marlee Elizabeth Francois, Bachelor of Science in Education
Anderson
Elissa Nichole Dalton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Brenda Ireland, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Casie D. Yeskie, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Emily R. Young, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Bloomington
Ledonna Sue Ragland, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Bremen
Jennifer R. Fitzpatrick-Monts, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Burlington
Ashley Brielynn Fauble, Bachelor of Science in Education
Brandon S. Michael, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Camby
Kelvin Zelee, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration
Camden
Kayla M. Fogarasi, Bachelor of General Studies
Carmel
Heba Alanazi, Master of Science in Nursing
Zachary Quinn Davis, Bachelor of Science in Business
Ibrahim Anthony Gidado, Master of Public Management
Cicero
Tara Leeman, Bachelor of Arts
Cutler
Corey Silverthorn, Bachelor of Applied Science
Dayton
Kristine Ann Watters, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Delphi
Stephanie Marie Carr, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Leidy Yamileth Diaz Reyes, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Lauren Parker Wisinski, Bachelor of Science in Business
Denver
Sarah Renee Moore, Bachelor of General Studies
Elwood
Justinn Cody Ziegler, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Evansville
Mallorie Elizabeth Siemers, Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science
Fairmount
Kelsey Lois Kohlmorgen, Bachelor of Science in Business
Kelsey Rae Shields, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Fishers
Salman A. Alomari Sr., Master of Business Administration
Amos M. Kangau, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Raheal Takwe, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Flora
Allison Marie Yoder, Bachelor of General Studies
Forest
Danielle Lee Myers, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Fort Wayne
Bailee Noel Hall, Bachelor of Science in Education
Frankfort
Shannon Kay Glassburn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jenny Lopez, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Brandi K. Teyema, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Galveston
Ryan Andrew Aldridge, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Gas City
Nicklaus Eric Richards, Bachelor of Science in Education, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Greentown
Kevin Vance Anderson, Master of Business Administration
Angela Joy Bailiff, Bachelor of Arts
Danielle Dee Carstensen, Bachelor of Science in Business
Amy Lynn Rust, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Delaney Sandlin, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Kurt Wayne Shaffer Jr., Master of Business Administration
Trey Nathaniel Thomas, Bachelor of Science in Business
Madeline Nicole Williams, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Greenwood
Joshua Wickert, Bachelor of General Studies
Indianapolis
Victor Sunday Akinmulegun, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Saif Almutairi, Master of Science in Nursing
Gaith Alzabin, Master of Business Administration
Cheyenne Marie Brumbaugh, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Nafissatou M. Compaore, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration
Elizabeth Adebimpe Dada,Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Cecilia Tolulope Fakuade, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Samantha Kain, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Nefritiri Lovett, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Jonesboro
Frank Edward Adams Jr., Bachelor of General Studies
Amy Marie Ellis, Master of Business Administration
Christine Louise Martini, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Kokomo
Abdulmohsen Nasser Alasfour, Bachelor of Science in Business
Zakiya M. Aldarwish, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Hussin Abdulla Alduraif, Master of Business Administration
Ibtisam Jazim Alruwaili, Master of Science in Nursing
Amber Leigh Beatty, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Tamara Ann Biddle Spangle, Master of Business Administration
Rakan A.H.F. Boodai Sr., Bachelor of Science in Business
Abbagail Marie Burns, Bachelor of Science in Education
Chelsee Lynn Carroll, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Anthony Carter, Master of Business Administration
Barbara L. Chipps, Master of Business Administration
Hunter Lily Clark, Bachelor of Science in Education
Liana Janelle Clifton, Master of Business Administration
Jordan Willis Collins, Bachelor of General Studies
Sydney D. Crume, Bachelor of General Studies
Chase Michael Daab, Bachelor of General Studies
Mackenzie Breanne Damon, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Tanner Reed Degenkolb, Bachelor of Science in Business
Stella Marie Doan, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Jesse Lee Dominguez, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Joshua Lee Dunson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Donna Lynn Durham, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Amber Fain, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Joseph William Farkas, Master of Business Administration
Gloribel Flores, Bachelor of General Studies
Marcus Jensen Frieden, Bachelor of Science in Business
Bethany Helen Grayless, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Ashley N. Guynn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Alan Dean Harshbarger, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Jenica Loraine Hartman, Master of Science in Nursing
Jessica Renee Harvey, Bachelor of General Studies
Karlie Ann Hatley, Bachelor of General Studies
Shimaa Ibrahem Hawsawi, Master of Science in Nursing
Kiah J. Henson, Bachelor of Science in Business
Debra Lynn Herrmann, Bachelor of General Studies
Sabrina Marie Hunt, Master of Business Administration
Jared Michael Jackson, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Beira Michelle Jones, Master of Business Administration
Shikita Jones, Bachelor of General Studies
Patricia Ann Julius, Master of Science in Nursing
Amber R. Kinsey, Master of Public Management
Kailyn C. A.Koontz, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Jessica Land, Bachelor of General Studies
Dylan Lapetina, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
NiKaylah Mae Lawson, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Brenton Adam Long, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Megan Elizabeth Mann, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Mikaela A. Marcus, Bachelor of General Studies
Evan Scott Marlow, Master of Business Administration
Andrea S. McKoon, Master of Business Administration
Mei Mei Williams, Master of Business Administration
Jadon Paul Meise, Bachelor of Science in Business
Kristina May Moreland, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Tristen Isaac Moyers, Bachelor of Arts
Kinsey Michelle Neher, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Hanna M. Oberle-Bullock, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Han Phan, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Marcus Alexander Pruitt, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science, Bachelor of Science in Education
Hayden Nicole Renshaw, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
KCee Leigh Richardson, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Adjua Olympia Sababu, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Jessica Dawn Schultz, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Schuyla Dai Sharp, Bachelor of General Studies
Michele Renee Simms, Master of Business Administration
Caitlynn LeeAnn Sink, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Jennifer Erin Sloman, Bachelor of General Studies
Luke Talley, Master of Business Administration
Tyce Towner, Bachelor of General Studies
Ian Wesley Van Meter, Bachelor of Science in Informatics, Bachelor of Science in New Media, Art and Technology
Elizabeth Wallace, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Sarah Nicole Williford, Bachelor of General Studies
Bailey Wood, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Zachary Michael Yoke, Bachelor of General Studies
La Fontaine
Cassidy Jo Puglisi, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Lafayette
Trinity Mary Anders, Bachelor of Science in Sociology, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Jeffrey Scott Chilcott, Bachelor of Science in Business
Fabian Leyva, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Elizabeth Mickschl, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Zachary Scott Rhoades, Bachelor of Science in Business
Abigail Renee Trownsell, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Kelly Ann Whitmore, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Las Vegas, Nevada
Laurel Elaine Shade, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Logansport
Bryce J. Hallam, Bachelor of Science in Business
Dalea E. Hubenthal, Bachelor of Science in Business
Monika Lynne Ness, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Sara E. Poe-Jarrett, Bachelor of Science in Business
Matthew J. Rans, Bachelor of Science in Business
Carina Lizet Requeno, Bachelor of General Studies
Chloe Reynolds, Bachelor of Science in Business
Tyler Halsey Whitehead, Bachelor of General Studies
Annie Marie Zeck, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Macy
Kayla Jane Madden, Bachelor of General Studies
Kaitlyn Renee Maish, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Kyler Jacob Spencer, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Marion
Victoria Trenaye Hamilton, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Brandie Lee Miller, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Chanse E. Mygrant, Bachelor of Science in Business
Abigail J. Scott, Bachelor of Arts
Bailie Marie Margaret Sevier, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
McCordsville
Hajer Meniaoui, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Joseph Neary, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Muncie
Krista R. Swoboda, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
New Brunswick, New Jersey
Amal Mohammed Y. Mobarki, Master of Science in Nursing
Noblesville
Alecksa G. Baker, Bachelor of Science in Business
Kori Michele Brulport, Bachelor of General Studies
Katie Lynn Burris, Bachelor of Science in Education
Dakota A. Crandall, Bachelor of Science in Business
Peyton Lee Justak, Bachelor of Science in Business
Ashley Lucas, Bachelor of Science in Education
Margaret Fallon Van Brunt Sposato, Master of Science in Nursing
Alissa B. Stohler, Bachelor of Science in Education
Otterbein
Christina Marie Hoaks, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Brittany Lyn Sapp, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Pendleton
Noah Scott Etchison, Master of Business Administration
Peru
Nicole Jane Adams, Bachelor of Science in Business
Ricardo Garcia Bautista Jr., Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Christopher Lee Blair, Bachelor of General Studies
Sheila Christine Briner, Master of Science in Nursing
Alexandra Leigh Hartley, Bachelor of General Studies
Nikkita Danielle Jewell-Brabbs, Bachelor of General Studies
Selena M. Jones, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Carson C. Ray, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration
Blake M. Sarver, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Kelsie Merlene Silvers, Bachelor of Arts
Gabrielle Marie Wilkinson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Phoenix, Arizona
Adetoyese Adesoye Oyedele, Bachelor of General Studies
Redlands, California
Hanbyul Lim, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Rochester
Arin Darlene Johnson, Bachelor of General Studies
Rossville
Virginia Ann Murphy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Russiaville
Kaitlin Diane Carter, Master of Science in Nursing
Tiffani Lynn Collins, Bachelor of General Studies
Abigail Ann Cox, Bachelor of Science in Health Science
Jessica Marie Daugherty, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Caleb Mathew Maddox, Bachelor of General Studies
Seymour
Celina Nichole Alexander, Bachelor of Science in Education
Sharpsville
Chelsie Lee Gentry, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Star City
Lauren Machel Wagner, Bachelor of Science in Education
Tabuk, Tabuk, Saudi Arabia
Muna Albalawi, Master of Science in Nursing
Tipton
Morgan Dolezal, Master of Public Management
Brayden Kendall Lucas, Master of Business Administration
Leslie Shay Raab, Master of Business Administration
Konner Andrew Tilley, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Veederburg
Stacey Trent, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Wabash
Austin Keen, Master of Science in Nursing
Paige Alexandra Nelson,Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Jaycie Ryan Wright, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Walton
Olivia J. Collins, Bachelor of Science in Education
West Lafayette
Rebecca Baah, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Heather Rae-Marie Fledderman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jacqueline Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Westfield
Zachary Lavon Majors, Bachelor of General Studies
Samantha Leigh Murphy, Master of Science in Nursing
Kyle Plummer, Master of Business Administration
Windfall
Ruby Willow Boor, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Kiersten Huey, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Allison R. McMinn, Bachelor of Science in Education
