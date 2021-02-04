Multicultural Center invites all to Black History Month events

Four men pose for a picture

KOKOMO, Ind. — Black history is American history.

The Indiana University Kokomo Multicultural Center invites the campus and community to celebrate and learn about Black culture, and the role it has played in the United States, with a series of Black History Month events.

“Black history and culture is essential to American history,” said Kate Aguilar, coordinator of student life and campus diversity, adding that events are open to all students, faculty and staff, as well as community members.

“It’s important for us to celebrate and learn what that group and their experiences have contributed to the American experience. Although this month we are talking about particular marginalized groups, we welcome allies, people who want to learn about the Black experience.

We are open to everyone, and we all benefit when we learn about viewpoints outside of our own.”

The events are the first for the Multicultural Center (MCC), which opened during the fall semester in the Kelley Student Center, Room 265. It includes the Black Student Center, LGBTQ Center, Office of Campus Diversity, Latinos Unidos: Hispanic Center, and International Student Services, which serve all students.

Aguilar encouraged the community to visit the MCC and take the opportunity to learn about a different culture.

“You get the best of an IU Kokomo and an IU experience, you can show support for historically underrepresented groups, and you can share what you want from our center,” Aguilar said. “We’re really here to serve the community. What do you want from us? We’re looking to make that happen.”

Links to attend virtual activities will be available on the MCC Facebook page, here.

Activities include:

Music Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, February 8. Students are invited to join in painting, music, and purposeful discussion about the new Black Student Center. Boxed lunch and drink is available. Seating is limited to 24, but others may join online. Go to the MCC Facebook page for a link.

Latinos Unidos Meet & Greet; 12 to 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 10. Stop in the Latinos Unidos Hispanic Center to meet the directors and learn more about services offered.

History of Juneteenth Lunch and Learn, 12 to 1 p.m. Thursday, February 11, in the Kelley Student Center, Room 264. Join in listening to the podcast The History and Meaning of Juneteenth, with discussion to follow. Boxed lunch and drink available. Seating is limited to 13, but others may join online, with a link available on the MCC Facebook page.

LGBTQ+ Center table, 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, February 15, and Tuesday, February 16; and from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, February 17, in Alumni Hall. Stop by and learn about important Black LGBTQ+ people, and the history of the Pride flag.

LGBTQ+ Center discussion of the television series Pose, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, February 15, on Zoom. Scan the QR code on the MCC Facebook page for the link.

Talking Black: Race and Civic Engagement, 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 17, via Zoom webinar. Learn more about civic engagement, how and why Black students should get involved, and how to make engagement more accessible. The link will be available on the MCC Facebook page.

Netflix watch party: Moonlight, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, February 18. The LGBTQ+ Center will host viewing of the drama, a coming-of-age story about a young man who grows up poor, Black, and gay in a rough Miami neighborhood. Link available on the MCC Facebook page.

Black faculty and staff appreciation day, 3 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, via Zoom. Join us in celebrating our Black faculty and staff with a virtual reception on Zoom. Link available on the MCC Facebook page.

Inclusive language: What’s it about? 3 p.m. Thursday, February 25, Zoom webinar. Join the MCC directors for a discussion of what inclusive language is, facilitated by Niki Weller, associate professor of sociology, and recent winner of the Chancellor’s Diversity Award. Link available on the MCC Facebook page.

