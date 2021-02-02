The Red…. The Zoom Chair: How IU Kokomo Prepared Hannah Bourne for Graduate School

Portrait of a woman

KOKOMO, Ind. - Hannah Bourne was a double major in communication and history and political science. As she moves on to graduate school, she takes time to reflect on her amazing experiences here and the relationships she built with caring faculty.

Play the video to hear more of Hannah’s story, and don’t forget to like and subscribe if you are looking for more great content.

Normally, The Red Chair is randomly placed around the IU Kokomo campus. Anyone walking by is free to sit down, get comfy, and share their experience about IU Kokomo. The Zoom Chair helps us continue to tell our story away from campus.

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.