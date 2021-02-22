Skip to main content
This physics student is heading to grad school...in The Red Chair

Feb 22, 2021
Portrait of a man in a mask

KOKOMO, Ind. - Elliot Barnett is a physics student at IU Kokomo. He’s heading to graduate school, but not before he has a seat in The Red Chair to hypothesize where he will land, and thank those who’ve helped him get there.

Play the video to hear more of Elliot’s story, and don’t forget to like and subscribe if you are looking for more great content.

Normally, The Red Chair is randomly placed around the IU Kokomo campus. Anyone walking by is free to sit down, get comfy, and share their experience about IU Kokomo.

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.

Commencement Sciences Senior spotlight Student success
