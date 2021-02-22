This physics student is heading to grad school...in The Red Chair

Portrait of a man in a mask

KOKOMO, Ind. - Elliot Barnett is a physics student at IU Kokomo. He’s heading to graduate school, but not before he has a seat in The Red Chair to hypothesize where he will land, and thank those who’ve helped him get there.

Normally, The Red Chair is randomly placed around the IU Kokomo campus. Anyone walking by is free to sit down, get comfy, and share their experience about IU Kokomo.

