Faculty, staff, honored for years of service

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University Kokomo honored 55 employees, with a combined total of 645 years of experience, for service to the campus.

Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke recognized the faculty and staff members during the annual spring convocation, held virtually last week.

“We are thankful for these valued members of our IU Kokomo family, who have dedicated their careers to our students and their success,” she said. “Congratulations to all of them on receiving this recognition.”

Richard Sandy, who leads mailing, duplicating, shipping, and receiving, was honored for 35 years of service.

“Richard has the most institutional knowledge of anyone on campus,” said John Sarber, director of physical facilities. “His position and knowledge will be hard to replace someday. Richard is a great source of information to everyone on campus. Although he is not told this enough, he is greatly appreciated, not only by me, but everyone here.”

Mohammed Meybodi, professor of operations management, Lu Ann Name, administrative assistant in the School of Sciences, and Karla Stouse, senior lecturer in English and humanities; were each lauded for 30-year careers on campus.

Alan Krabbenhoft, dean of the School of Business, said Meybodi may have a reputation for being tough, but “regularly, students remark on how giving he is of his time and attention, especially for those students who are willing to put forth some effort. I know once you scratch the surface, you find an educator who strives to help his students understand the importance of his discipline, and will do everything he can to help them cross the finish line.”

Name first worked for the School of Nursing, then moved to what is now the School of Sciences about 20 years ago, according to Dean Christian Chauret. She serves as an office manager, assists in hiring faculty, purchasing, travel, and budgetary issues. Name also is vice president of the staff council.

“She stays on top of things and is truly appreciated by everyone,” Chauret said. “Her role is critical to the proper management to the School of Sciences.”

Stouse was noted as a pioneer who has earned regular recognition for her excellent teaching by Eric Bain-Selbo, dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences.

“She has been a genuine innovator on our campus,” he said, noting that she founded the Innovation Symposium, which challenges students to learn about philanthropy, technology, and the environment through travel to England. She’s received the Amicus Award, given by the Student Government Association, five times, the Trustees Teaching Award, the Chancellor’s Diversity Award, and the Virgil Hunt Service Award.

Chauret, Nancy Larkin, human resources coordinator; Marsha McKinley, executive assistant for academic affairs, and Louis Wagner, grounds manager, received accolades for 25 years of service.

Those recognized for 20 years included Dmitriy Chulkov, Chérie Dodd, Minda Douglas, and Jennifer Miller. Fifteen-year honorees were Mary Bourke, Chris Darr, Ashley Duffit, Joungyeon Kim, Rudy Kizer, J.R. Pico, Tracy Springer, and Christine Taff.

Those honored for 10 years were Awny Alnusair, Julie Byers, Erik Deerly, Mike Glassburn, Tara Grant, Becky Lefler, Nicole Miller, Stephanie Pratt, and Danielle Rush.

Five-year service award winners included Kate Aguilar, Ghadah Alshuwaiyer, Beth Barnett, Matt Berkshire, Chad Broeker, Terri Cree, Meredith Dittfield, Jeremy Dobson, Michelle Ennis, Kelly Fisher, Lisa Frank, Johnathan Grant, Sonya Green, Matt Howard, Joanie King, Brooke Komar, Shawna Lewis, Ashley Leicht, Alina Mihai, Quiana Preston, Christine Rassel, Christina Romero-Ivanova, Giovanni Rozzi, Lauren Stewart, Leigh Swartzendruber, and Larry Young.

