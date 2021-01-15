Induction ceremony welcomes new nursing students

A grid of Zoom call attendees

KOKOMO, Ind. — Forty-seven future health care professionals took the first steps towards their future careers, as Indiana University Kokomo faculty welcomed them into the School of Nursing.

During the virtual ceremony, professors and students introduced themselves and the new class recited the Nursing Pledge for the first time.

Dean Susan Hendricks congratulated inductees on the accomplishment of being admitted to nursing school, noting that it is the beginning of a journey that will change each one forever and will require hard work, perseverance, and dedication.

Nurses, she said, don’t turn away from trouble, use empathy and caring as patient advocates, are safety minded, get things done, and know the value of teamwork.

“As a nurse, these professional values will transform you,” Hendricks said. “In a short time, at the close of this part of your journey, you will be a different person: A care provider, teacher, coach, team member, leader, advocate, and thinker. You will be a nurse.”

Sophomore Kelsey Burnham welcomed the class and shared advice from things learned as she just finished her first semester of nursing school.

“Remember, you are not alone in this journey,” said Burnham, from Wabash. “Your professors are eager to help, and your friends and classmates are going through the same experience.”

Adaline Cunningham, lecturer in nursing, encouraged the inductees to mindfully support one another, as nursing school may feel like an overwhelming challenge.

“Take a moment to see the beauty in the challenge before you, notice all those around you who are with you on the journey,” she said. “We look forward to helping you throughout your journey, to keep you moving forward and make it a successful one.”

Inductees, listed by hometown, include:

Attica: Morgan Summers

Argos: Leslie Einspahr

Flora: Mandy McGill

Frankfort: Ashley Johnston

Gas City: Morghan King

Greenfield: Morgan Scruggs

Indianapolis: Emelia Spears, Karlee Yanis

Kewanna: Alicia Hines

Kokomo: Bethany Babcock, Bailie Bautista, Kiley Blaisdell, Kailyn DeVault, Tinelle Groover, Felisha Lapan, Kolby Louks, Sabrina Miller, Katie Newswanger, Crystal Prado, Riley Roberts, Hailee Selley, Madyson Sparger,

Logansport: Jessica Reinhart, Maddy Walker

Macy: Shelby Walker

Marion: Miranda Riggs

Michigantown: Alexis McQuinn

Monticello: Tegan Altman

Noblesville: Maibrunn Hartline, Kennedy Penwell

Peru: Nicholas Atkinson, Bailey Baker, Morgan Hoover

Roanoke: Kristen Childs

Royal Center: Liagh Raisor

Russiaville: Abigail Pasquale, Sherry Welch

Summitville: Hanna Young

Terre Haute: Karlie Kellett

Tipton: Jessica Cage, McKayla Dell

Wabash: Hannah Halverson, Sydnee Osborn

West Lafayette: Hannah Grandstaff, Amanda Shearer

Winamac: Madison White

Wolcott: Montana Jordan

