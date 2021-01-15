Induction ceremony welcomes new nursing students

KOKOMO, Ind. — Forty-seven future health care professionals took the first steps towards their future careers, as Indiana University Kokomo faculty welcomed them into the School of Nursing.
During the virtual ceremony, professors and students introduced themselves and the new class recited the Nursing Pledge for the first time.
Dean Susan Hendricks congratulated inductees on the accomplishment of being admitted to nursing school, noting that it is the beginning of a journey that will change each one forever and will require hard work, perseverance, and dedication.
Nurses, she said, don’t turn away from trouble, use empathy and caring as patient advocates, are safety minded, get things done, and know the value of teamwork.
“As a nurse, these professional values will transform you,” Hendricks said. “In a short time, at the close of this part of your journey, you will be a different person: A care provider, teacher, coach, team member, leader, advocate, and thinker. You will be a nurse.”
Sophomore Kelsey Burnham welcomed the class and shared advice from things learned as she just finished her first semester of nursing school.
“Remember, you are not alone in this journey,” said Burnham, from Wabash. “Your professors are eager to help, and your friends and classmates are going through the same experience.”
Adaline Cunningham, lecturer in nursing, encouraged the inductees to mindfully support one another, as nursing school may feel like an overwhelming challenge.
“Take a moment to see the beauty in the challenge before you, notice all those around you who are with you on the journey,” she said. “We look forward to helping you throughout your journey, to keep you moving forward and make it a successful one.”
Inductees, listed by hometown, include:
Attica: Morgan Summers
Argos: Leslie Einspahr
Flora: Mandy McGill
Frankfort: Ashley Johnston
Gas City: Morghan King
Greenfield: Morgan Scruggs
Indianapolis: Emelia Spears, Karlee Yanis
Kewanna: Alicia Hines
Kokomo: Bethany Babcock, Bailie Bautista, Kiley Blaisdell, Kailyn DeVault, Tinelle Groover, Felisha Lapan, Kolby Louks, Sabrina Miller, Katie Newswanger, Crystal Prado, Riley Roberts, Hailee Selley, Madyson Sparger,
Logansport: Jessica Reinhart, Maddy Walker
Macy: Shelby Walker
Marion: Miranda Riggs
Michigantown: Alexis McQuinn
Monticello: Tegan Altman
Noblesville: Maibrunn Hartline, Kennedy Penwell
Peru: Nicholas Atkinson, Bailey Baker, Morgan Hoover
Roanoke: Kristen Childs
Royal Center: Liagh Raisor
Russiaville: Abigail Pasquale, Sherry Welch
Summitville: Hanna Young
Terre Haute: Karlie Kellett
Tipton: Jessica Cage, McKayla Dell
Wabash: Hannah Halverson, Sydnee Osborn
West Lafayette: Hannah Grandstaff, Amanda Shearer
Winamac: Madison White
Wolcott: Montana Jordan
Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.