overhead shot of Manhattan with the words Your comm degree can take you anywhere

Kokomo, Ind. – Ready to go places, maybe places like NBC Studios? A communication degree makes sense here, and did you know you could use it to work at Nasdaq and Coca-Cola, too?

Earn a communication degree from IU Kokomo. You’ll learn job skills that are in high demand. You’ll also be prepared for a job-market that is looking for good communicators and problem solvers. Your communication degree can take you anywhere!

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.