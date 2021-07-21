Drew Brantley elevated to head coach of Cougar baseball program

a man in a suit

KOKOMO, Ind. — Drew Brantley has been named the head coach of the Indiana University Kokomo baseball program, director of athletics Greg Cooper announced on Tuesday.

“I am excited to welcome Drew as our new head coach,” said Cooper. “His extensive experience helping build this program over the last three years, deep ties to Kokomo and the surrounding area, and his clear plan for the continued development of this program set him apart from the other candidates. I look forward to the future under Drew’s leadership.”

Brantley has been with the IU Kokomo baseball program for the last three seasons, serving as the associate head coach during the past two. Brantley’s primary duties have included coaching the Cougars’ infielders and serving as the recruiting coordinator.

In his first season with the Cougars, Brantley saw two of his infielders earn River States Conference (RSC) Gold Glove awards. During his three years with the program, Brantley has helped lead the Cougars to 76 victories and two trips to the RSC Tournament, including a championship game appearance in 2019.

During the 2017 campaign, Brantley served as the infield and baserunning coach for Indiana Wesleyan. The Wildcats compiled 37 wins, a Crossroads Leagues regular season championship and a berth into the NAIA National Tournament. Two Wildcat infielders were awarded Gold Gloves by the Crossroads League.

Brantley spent five seasons at Anderson University in a variety of capacities including a stint as the interim head coach. The Ravens won two conference championships and earned two NCAA D III National Tournament berths during his five years.

“I am excited to continue working with the IU Kokomo athletics staff,” expressed Brantley. “I would like to thank Greg Cooper and the search committee for giving me this opportunity. I couldn’t be happier to be involved with this athletic department and campus community. The program is more than ready to take the next step on and off the field. It will be exciting to watch each student-athlete grow and develop throughout their time in the IUK baseball program.”

Brantley is a Kokomo native, graduating from Western High School in 2011. During his senior season, Brantley earned a first team All-State selection and helped lead the Panthers to a 20-2 record.

