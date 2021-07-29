John Kenger named next IU Kokomo women’s basketball coach

A man in a red and white polo

KOKOMO, Ind. — John Kenger has been named the head coach of the Indiana University Kokomo women’s basketball program, director of athletics Greg Cooper announced on Thursday.

“I am excited to welcome John as our next women’s basketball coach,” said Cooper. ”His successful head coaching experience in the NAIA and the River States Conference separated him from the other candidates. He is a great fit to lead this program now and into the future.”

Kenger spent the last two seasons as the head coach at Lourdes University in Sylvania, Ohio. In two seasons, Kenger collected 27 wins, including a school record of 11 wins in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. In 2019-20, Kenger led Lourdes to its first Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) tournament appearance in program history.

While at Lourdes, Kenger had 10 players named to the WHAC All-Academic Team while five student-athletes earned NAIA Scholar-Athlete honors. In addition, the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 teams were named NAIA Scholar Teams.

“I would first like to thank director of athletics Greg Cooper, the search committee, and team for giving me this amazing opportunity to lead this women’s basketball program,” expressed Kenger. “This is such an exciting time for Indiana University Kokomo athletics, and I am thrilled and blessed to not only be a part of it but work with so many phenomenal people.”

No stranger to the River States Conference, Kenger spent three seasons as the head coach at Midway University in Kentucky, where he posted a 39-54 record. His stint at Midway marked the first time in 30 years the Eagles had back-to-back winning records, and his squad posted a 22-10 record in his second season, one year after the team went 0-30.

Kenger was named the River States Conference Coach of the Year in 2016-2017 after the Eagles shared the RSC Western Division title. During his time at Midway, he produced the RSC Newcomer of the Year in 2016-2017 as well as a First Team All-RSC and three Second Team All-RSC selections.

Kenger began his collegiate coaching career as an assistant at Madonna University from 2009-2012. He then spent the 2012-2013 season as a graduate assistant at the University of Detroit Mercy, an NCAA Division I institution.

