Sohaila Akhavein set to lead Cougar women’s soccer program

KOKOMO, Ind. —Sohaila Akhavein has been named the head coach of the Indiana University Kokomo women’s soccer program, director of athletics Greg Cooper announced Monday.

“I am very excited for Sohaila to lead our young program,” said Cooper. “Her leadership, positivity and small college head coaching experience will be vital to the development of our team. This group is poised to take a big step forward this year and Sohaila is the right person to help them reach their goals.”

Akhavein comes to IU Kokomo after four years as the head coach at Blackburn College in Carlinville, Illinois. In her time at Blackburn, Akhavein has produced four all-conference players in one of the toughest NCAA D III conferences in the country. Prior to Blackburn, Akhavein spent time with the Oshkosh United Soccer Club in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Akhavein spent three years at Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin. In 2013, Akhavein helped lead the Redhawks to a then program-best 10-7-1 record as an assistant coach.

“I am very excited to be joining the IU Kokomo athletics staff,” said Akhavein. “I look forward to working with this incredible group of women and to take this program to the next level, while helping them achieve success on the field, in the classroom, and to prepare them for real-life challenges they’ll face upon graduation from IU Kokomo.”

A 2011 graduate of Marian University in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Akhavein has also spent time coaching the Oshkosh Youth Soccer Club as well as the sports coordinator at the YMCA in Oshkosh.

