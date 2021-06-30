Campus honors May 2021 graduates

A woman in a graduation cap and gown

KOKOMO, Ind. —Three hundred twenty-three Indiana University Kokomo students earned degrees in May 2021. The graduates represent 20 Indiana counties, two states, and Nigeria.

Graduates are listed by hometown. Those earning degrees include:

Akron

Carissa R. Ziemek, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Alexandria

Mary Kaitlin Sayre, Associate of Science in Radiography

Amboy

Jessica Christine Crome, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Renee N. Gunion, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Amanda Grace Shinn, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Rebekah E. Shinn, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Arcadia

Cassidy N. Clifford, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Atlanta

Shaylee Marie Ison, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Bloomington

Renton Poole, Bachelor of Science in Business

Bringhurst

Briley Ann Blocher, Associate of Science in Radiography

Wess Alan Jaecques, Bachelor of Applied Science

Burlington

Kimberly Robin Keihn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Cameron T. Langston, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Camden

Tyler Fuller, Bachelor of Science in New Media, Art and Technology

Carmel

Andrew Glenn de Bie, Master of Business Administration

Samantha K. Dougherty, Bachelor of General Studies

Jessica Ann Garner, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Madison Lane Simmons, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Evan Michael Tamez, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science

Clayton

Megan Nicole Bridges, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Converse

Brody Catt Hardcastle, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Nicole Leonita Shaw, Master of Business Administration

Crawfordsville

Brittany Kay Rice, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Delphi

Kyra Elizabeth Brown, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Elwood

Sydnee K. Klein, Bachelor of Arts

Fairland

Syeda M. Tahir, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry

Fairmount

Abbey M. Gunning, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Fct-Abuja, Nigeria

Michael Ugochukwu Okoro Sr., Master of Public Management

Fishers

Kaytlynn Pitts, Bachelor of Science in Education

Kristina Lynn Roberson, Master of Science in Nursing

Caroline Ema Toke, Master of Science in Nursing

Forest

Nash S. Smith, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Fort Wayne

Sherina Homesley, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Francesville

Layne Jacob Rider, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Frankfort

Rosaana Alanis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Beatriz Balderas, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Cordell J. Ford, Bachelor of Science in Education

Shawna LeAnn McDaniel, Bachelor of Science in Education

Madeline Grace McKinney, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Vanessa A. Ragan, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Madalynn Kay Wyrick, Associate of Science in Radiography

Franklin

McKenna Shea Lundy, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Galveston

Jessica Synclair Becerril, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Sydnye Combs, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Sophia Elizabeth Magnorfi, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Clarice Mae Slater, Bachelor of Science in Education

Joseph Robert Smith II, Bachelor of General Studies

Savanna Marie Thompson, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Gas City

Aubry Jo Bennett, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Samuel Benjamin Sinclair II, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Ethan B. Stephenson, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Gaston

Courtney Marie Swain, Associate of Science in Radiography

Greentown

Kinzie Marie Buck, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Zachary J. Cowsert, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Brooke Haalck, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Delaney M. Harvey, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Taylor Briann Hendrix, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jamie Arlene Honchell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Aaron Michael McCreary, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Sarah Rose Ross, Bachelor of Science in Business

Cole Andrew Walker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Vivianne White, Bachelor of Science in Business

Hartford City

Darci Danelle Robertson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Indianapolis

Anuoluwapo Adekunbi Arogundade, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Suliat Olabisi Badmus, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Ramsey Christian Bates, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jacob Dean Benzinger, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Danielle Marie Ellis, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Sara Marie Gebert, Bachelor of Applied Science

Bryce Joseph Hudson, Bachelor of General Studies

Thao Thi Thu Huynh, Bachelor of Science in Business

Antoyne Jackson, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Kathryn Marie Rowe, Bachelor of Arts

Jamestown

Emma Cathrine Phillips, Bachelor of General Studies

Jasper

Allison Danaye Rogers, Bachelor of Arts

Kempton

Olivia Mary Johnson, Bachelor of General Studies

Kokomo

Hector Aguilar Jr., Master of Public Management

Austin Arlan Anderson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Jada S. Anderson, Bachelor of General Studies

Nancy J. Anderson, Master of Science in Nursing

Chelsea J. Bagley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Paxtyn Renee Bailey, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Larry David Bernard Baker, Bachelor of General Studies

Briana Marie Bartrum, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jeremy Thomas Benziger, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Zoe Alexandra Bixler, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Lucas Jamison Bolander, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Abigail Renee Bowyer, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Marcie R. Burk, Bachelor of Science in Business

Dominque Butler, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Sarah Nichole Byrd, Master of Business Administration

Owen Robert Callaghan, Bachelor of Science in Business

Raymond S. Candelaria, Master of Science in Nursing

Aaron Thomas Carver, Bachelor of Arts

Brooke Y. Castleberry, Bachelor of Science in Education

Ryan J. Clark, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Jayci Walsh Cloutier, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kelcee Grace Cochran, Bachelor of Arts

Elizabeth Collins, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Nicole R. Cox, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Callie Creason, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Elizabeth Ann Curtis, Master of Business Administration

Cody Joseph Cyr, Master of Business Administration

Lynn Marie Daigle, Bachelor of Science in Business

Denese L. Davis, Master of Science in Nursing

Sistine Ophelia Dishon, Bachelor of Arts

Meredith Lynn Dittfield, Bachelor of General Studies

Kyle Ray Douglass, Bachelor of Science in Business

Arthur Edwards, Bachelor of Science in Business

Keith B. Ellison, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Brandy A. Enyeart, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Drew Conner Fearnow, Bachelor of Arts

Corbin T. Fields, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Austin J. Gallagher, Bachelor of Science in Business

Embree Gambill, Bachelor of General Studies

Rachel Rose Gavina, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Quirin M. Gilbert, Bachelor of Science in Business

Chelsea Elizabeth Glenn, Bachelor of Science in Education

Garrett A. Green, Bachelor of Science in Business

Catherine Emanuella Hale, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jenna M. Harrison, Bachelor of Science in Business

Jenna Rose Harrison, Bachelor of Science in Business

Victoria Ann Harrison, Bachelor of Science in New Media, Art and Technology

Stanley Alan Haynes, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration

Benjamin D. Henn, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Jackie Lee Hight II, Master of Business Administration

Bailey Sue Hines, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Bret A. Hisey, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education

Randall Raymond Homme Jr., Master of Business Administration

Holly K. Huneryager, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Liam Ireland, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Rachel Diane Irwin, Master of Science in Nursing

Kelsey Jackson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Robyn Renee Jones, Bachelor of Science in Business

Christina Larissa Joniak, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Hunter L. Kellogg, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Elora C. Klepinger, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kaitlyn Konter, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Evan E. Kozienski, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Alexis Abreyelle Kranz, Bachelor of General Studies

Sieara Renee Langley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Amelia Leicht, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Naomi H. Leuck, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Shanna Noel Lott, Bachelor of General Studies

Kristina F. MacLain, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Mallory Ann Maris, Master of Public Management

Chelsea LaDonna Marley, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Shelby Lynn Martin, Master of Business Administration

Nathan J. McDaniel, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Sydney Aleece McIllrath, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Shelby Lynn-James Mellen, Bachelor of Science in Business

Jessica Marie Monize, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Sarah Grace Morin, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Kristina G. Moshelova, Bachelor of General Studies

Violence Erika Mullins, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Leigha Marie Murphy, Master of Science in Nursing

Shelby Rene Myers, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Christian K. O’Donnell, Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

KeeJoh Patrick Deem OHearon, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Devon James Orbaugh, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Alisha Ann Perryman, Master of Science in Nursing

Alyssa Ann Pier, Bachelor of Arts

Audrey B. Plutat, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Jaylan M. Polk, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Raelee Jacqueline Puckett-Sharpless, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Noah Tristan Richardson, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Miranda Leighanne Rood, Bachelor of Science in Business

Lucie D. Rothrauff, Bachelor of Science in Business

Taylor Ann Russell, Associate of Science in Radiography

Isaac Daniel Sanders, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Ashley J. Sawyer-Whitelow, Bachelor of General Studies

Lacey Schrock, Bachelor of General Studies

Samuel L. Seagrave, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Hannah Sexton, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Cheyenne M Shrewsbury, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Lacy Roselyn Shuck, Master of Business Administration

Dylan Keith Smith, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Preston Stewart, Bachelor of Science in Business

Sydney Faith Stoerger , Bachelor of Science in Education

Rawan Sultan, Master of Business Administration

Terin Michael Tharp, Bachelor of Science in Business

Riley V. Tomlinson, Bachelor of Science in Business

Rabia Ummad, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Rebecca J. Valdez, Associate of Science in Radiography

Austin Michael Ventura, Bachelor of Science in Business

Jasmine Nicole Vincent, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Morgan Lee Wade, Bachelor of Science in Business

Billie Edward Webster III, Bachelor of Science in Business

Riley Curtis White, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Alexis Anna Wiggers, Bachelor of General Studies,

Justice Leon Wilburn, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Eric Michael Whillhite, Bachelor of Science in Business

Sharrie Senethia Wright, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jillian Nicole Yotter, Bachelor of Arts

La Fontaine

Mary Elizabeth Newhouse, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Lafayette

Kristin M. Cavaletto, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

McKinsey Danielle Martin, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Yadira E. Salazar, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Brook Renee Switzer, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration

Alexis Dashay Vardiman, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Maggin Cherrel Webb, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Troy M. Weger, Bachelor of Science in Business

Lapel

MacKenzi Frances Crosley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Allison Haley Lehman, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Lebanon

Katlin Hart, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Logansport

Zachary Daniel Angot, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Brady E. Bryan, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Josie Renee Burgess, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Natasha M. Corcoran, Bachelor of Science in Education

Drake Michael Gellinger, Bachelor of Science in Business

Brianna Katlin Gramm, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Jose Lopez-Reyes, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Amanda Renew Maloy, Bachelor of General Studies

Allison Kate Molencupp, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Beidy L. Rubio Lopez, Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science

Cheryl Lynn Shively, Master of Science in Nursing

Valeria Zarate, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Macy

Elizabeth Ann Deeds, Associate of Science in Radiography

Caleb James McPherson, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Samantha Tims, Associate of Science in Radiography

Marion

Gabrielle Ann Carrillo, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Kody Lynn Cowgill, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Tyler Jordan Fairchild, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Jason Michael Garcia, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Alicyn Kathryn Gary, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Morgan Humphrey, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Kaylee Brooke Kierstead, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Michael Lee McKee, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Jasmin Marie Marian Reed, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

McCordsville

Stevie Lin Barr, Bachelor of General Studies

Mexico

Trevor R. Linn, Bachelor of Science in Business

Michigantown

Ashley N. Ragan, Bachelor of Science in Education

Middletown

Maxwell Jaxon McKee, Bachelor of Science in Business

Macee Lee Rudy, Bachelor of Science in Business

Monticello

Laura Elizabeth Burcham, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Kassandra Mae Burchett, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Issa Thomas Oliver, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Jennifer Elizabeth Serratos, Associate of Science in Radiography

Mulberry

Nolan Phillip Deboy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Muncie

Jessica C. Howlett, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Claudia Jackson Fernandez, Master of Public Management

Victoria Renee Mattucci, Bachelor of Science in Education

Calvin J. Rausch, Bachelor of Science in Education, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science

New Whiteland

Jessyca Lynn Napier, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Noblesville

Jessica Sue Campbell, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Cristina Elizabeth Esquivel, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Mersadez Lynn-Eva McGann-Polendo, Bachelor of Applied Science

Karen Solis, Bachelor of Science in Business

North Manchester

Melissa Saucedo, Bachelor of Science in Business

Drew Rylee Thompson, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Olathe, Kansas

Austin M. Weiler, Bachelor of General Studies

Pendleton

Bryce Eston Stull, Bachelor of Science in Business

Peru

Jocelyn Azbell, Master of Science in Nursing

Anna Madeline Boyer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Madison T. Edwards, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Joetta Alice George, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Sidney McCall Higgenbotham-Wecht, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Dustin L. Huges, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Brandi Jones, Bachelor of Science in Business

Taylor John Malott, Bachelor of Science in Biology

William Cole Radel, Bachelor of Science in Business

Victoria R. Ruden, Bachelor of Science in Business

Meagan M. Sarver, Bachelor of Science in Education

Kassie Sue Silvers, Bachelor of Science in Education, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics

Addison N. Vincent, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Mersadie Jenea Wilson, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Dinah R. Wray, Bachelor of Science in Business

Plymouth

Joshua Curtis Anders, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Rochester

Brittany Renee Walker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Ryley Working, Bachelor of Arts

Rossville

Carly Disinger, Bachelor of Science in Education

Robert Evan McGill, Bachelor of Science in Business

Alex William Michael, Bachelor of Science in Business

Russiaville

Abriele Loree Boehler, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Tyler Burthay, Bachelor of Science in Busines

Kendall Breann Head, Bachelor of Science in Business

Tara L. Hellriegel, Bachelor of Science in Business

Chelsea J. Howard, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Seth Edward Pavey, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Sarasota, Florida

Alex Steven Martakis, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Sharpsville

Lilly A. Ragan, Bachelor of Science in Business

Sheridan

Amanda Marie Brinker, Master of Business Administration

Autumn Danielle Kinkead Bundy, Bachelor of Science in Education

Andrea E. Stephan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Swayzee

Linda Brianne Dail, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration

Brenna E. Simpson, Bachelor of Science in Education

Tipton

Elliot Thomas Barnett, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Haley B. Bitner, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Alexander Cox, Bachelor of General Studies

Paige L. Eby, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration

Tayler R. Henry, Bachelor of Science in Education

Cheyenna Bree Ley Mills, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Rachel Dawn Moore, Bachelor of Science in Education

Kellie Marie Morgan, Associate of Science in Radiography

Broderick A. Stahl, Bachelor of Science in Business

Kaylee Sierra Stearnes-Moore, Bachelor of Science in Education

Payton Joseph Wiggington, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry

Twelve Mile

Alexa Nicole Quillen, Associate of Science in Radiography

Upland

Hayley Denechia Marn Hutson, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Nathaniel A. James, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Urbana

Jacob Carson Watkins, Bachelor of Science in Education

Valparaiso

Arthur Aaron May, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Mildred Mukorombindo, Master of Science in Nursing

Van Buren

Jessica Renee Pattison, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Veedersburg

Hannah Hudson, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science

Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria

Kartikey Bhatia, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Wabash

Sterling Lee DeLauter, Bachelor of Science in Business

Skyler Caleb Hall, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry

Zachary A. Harlan, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Walton

Hannah Marie Bowers, Bachelor of Science in Education

Emily Lyn Donovan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kassi D. Hardy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

West Lafayette

Brianne Nicole Abrahamson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Luke Brennen Bame, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Angela B. Halvorson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Allison Ireland-Haight, Bachelor of Arts

Ashley Nicole O’Shields, Master of Science in Nursing

Westfield

Daryl Lee Dierkes Master of Business Administration

Meghan Shelby Hetzner, Bachelor of Science in Business

Alison P. Hittle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Brynne N. Keller, Bachelor of General Studies

Winamac

Tiffani Shorter, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Windfall

Taylor Davis, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.