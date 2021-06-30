Campus honors May 2021 graduates

KOKOMO, Ind. —Three hundred twenty-three Indiana University Kokomo students earned degrees in May 2021. The graduates represent 20 Indiana counties, two states, and Nigeria.
Graduates are listed by hometown. Those earning degrees include:
Akron
Carissa R. Ziemek, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Alexandria
Mary Kaitlin Sayre, Associate of Science in Radiography
Amboy
Jessica Christine Crome, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Renee N. Gunion, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Amanda Grace Shinn, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Rebekah E. Shinn, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Arcadia
Cassidy N. Clifford, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Atlanta
Shaylee Marie Ison, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Bloomington
Renton Poole, Bachelor of Science in Business
Bringhurst
Briley Ann Blocher, Associate of Science in Radiography
Wess Alan Jaecques, Bachelor of Applied Science
Burlington
Kimberly Robin Keihn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Cameron T. Langston, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Camden
Tyler Fuller, Bachelor of Science in New Media, Art and Technology
Carmel
Andrew Glenn de Bie, Master of Business Administration
Samantha K. Dougherty, Bachelor of General Studies
Jessica Ann Garner, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Madison Lane Simmons, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Evan Michael Tamez, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Clayton
Megan Nicole Bridges, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Converse
Brody Catt Hardcastle, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Nicole Leonita Shaw, Master of Business Administration
Crawfordsville
Brittany Kay Rice, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Delphi
Kyra Elizabeth Brown, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Elwood
Sydnee K. Klein, Bachelor of Arts
Fairland
Syeda M. Tahir, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry
Fairmount
Abbey M. Gunning, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Fct-Abuja, Nigeria
Michael Ugochukwu Okoro Sr., Master of Public Management
Fishers
Kaytlynn Pitts, Bachelor of Science in Education
Kristina Lynn Roberson, Master of Science in Nursing
Caroline Ema Toke, Master of Science in Nursing
Forest
Nash S. Smith, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Fort Wayne
Sherina Homesley, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Francesville
Layne Jacob Rider, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Frankfort
Rosaana Alanis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Beatriz Balderas, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Cordell J. Ford, Bachelor of Science in Education
Shawna LeAnn McDaniel, Bachelor of Science in Education
Madeline Grace McKinney, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Vanessa A. Ragan, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Madalynn Kay Wyrick, Associate of Science in Radiography
Franklin
McKenna Shea Lundy, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Galveston
Jessica Synclair Becerril, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Sydnye Combs, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Sophia Elizabeth Magnorfi, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Clarice Mae Slater, Bachelor of Science in Education
Joseph Robert Smith II, Bachelor of General Studies
Savanna Marie Thompson, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Gas City
Aubry Jo Bennett, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Samuel Benjamin Sinclair II, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Ethan B. Stephenson, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Gaston
Courtney Marie Swain, Associate of Science in Radiography
Greentown
Kinzie Marie Buck, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Zachary J. Cowsert, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Brooke Haalck, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Delaney M. Harvey, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Taylor Briann Hendrix, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jamie Arlene Honchell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Aaron Michael McCreary, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Sarah Rose Ross, Bachelor of Science in Business
Cole Andrew Walker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Vivianne White, Bachelor of Science in Business
Hartford City
Darci Danelle Robertson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Indianapolis
Anuoluwapo Adekunbi Arogundade, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Suliat Olabisi Badmus, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Ramsey Christian Bates, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jacob Dean Benzinger, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Danielle Marie Ellis, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Sara Marie Gebert, Bachelor of Applied Science
Bryce Joseph Hudson, Bachelor of General Studies
Thao Thi Thu Huynh, Bachelor of Science in Business
Antoyne Jackson, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Kathryn Marie Rowe, Bachelor of Arts
Jamestown
Emma Cathrine Phillips, Bachelor of General Studies
Jasper
Allison Danaye Rogers, Bachelor of Arts
Kempton
Olivia Mary Johnson, Bachelor of General Studies
Kokomo
Hector Aguilar Jr., Master of Public Management
Austin Arlan Anderson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Jada S. Anderson, Bachelor of General Studies
Nancy J. Anderson, Master of Science in Nursing
Chelsea J. Bagley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Paxtyn Renee Bailey, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Larry David Bernard Baker, Bachelor of General Studies
Briana Marie Bartrum, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jeremy Thomas Benziger, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Zoe Alexandra Bixler, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Lucas Jamison Bolander, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Abigail Renee Bowyer, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Marcie R. Burk, Bachelor of Science in Business
Dominque Butler, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Sarah Nichole Byrd, Master of Business Administration
Owen Robert Callaghan, Bachelor of Science in Business
Raymond S. Candelaria, Master of Science in Nursing
Aaron Thomas Carver, Bachelor of Arts
Brooke Y. Castleberry, Bachelor of Science in Education
Ryan J. Clark, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Jayci Walsh Cloutier, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kelcee Grace Cochran, Bachelor of Arts
Elizabeth Collins, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Nicole R. Cox, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Callie Creason, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Elizabeth Ann Curtis, Master of Business Administration
Cody Joseph Cyr, Master of Business Administration
Lynn Marie Daigle, Bachelor of Science in Business
Denese L. Davis, Master of Science in Nursing
Sistine Ophelia Dishon, Bachelor of Arts
Meredith Lynn Dittfield, Bachelor of General Studies
Kyle Ray Douglass, Bachelor of Science in Business
Arthur Edwards, Bachelor of Science in Business
Keith B. Ellison, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Brandy A. Enyeart, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Drew Conner Fearnow, Bachelor of Arts
Corbin T. Fields, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Austin J. Gallagher, Bachelor of Science in Business
Embree Gambill, Bachelor of General Studies
Rachel Rose Gavina, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Quirin M. Gilbert, Bachelor of Science in Business
Chelsea Elizabeth Glenn, Bachelor of Science in Education
Garrett A. Green, Bachelor of Science in Business
Catherine Emanuella Hale, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jenna M. Harrison, Bachelor of Science in Business
Jenna Rose Harrison, Bachelor of Science in Business
Victoria Ann Harrison, Bachelor of Science in New Media, Art and Technology
Stanley Alan Haynes, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration
Benjamin D. Henn, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Jackie Lee Hight II, Master of Business Administration
Bailey Sue Hines, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Bret A. Hisey, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education
Randall Raymond Homme Jr., Master of Business Administration
Holly K. Huneryager, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Liam Ireland, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Rachel Diane Irwin, Master of Science in Nursing
Kelsey Jackson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Robyn Renee Jones, Bachelor of Science in Business
Christina Larissa Joniak, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Hunter L. Kellogg, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Elora C. Klepinger, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kaitlyn Konter, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Evan E. Kozienski, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Alexis Abreyelle Kranz, Bachelor of General Studies
Sieara Renee Langley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Amelia Leicht, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Naomi H. Leuck, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Shanna Noel Lott, Bachelor of General Studies
Kristina F. MacLain, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Mallory Ann Maris, Master of Public Management
Chelsea LaDonna Marley, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Shelby Lynn Martin, Master of Business Administration
Nathan J. McDaniel, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Sydney Aleece McIllrath, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Shelby Lynn-James Mellen, Bachelor of Science in Business
Jessica Marie Monize, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Sarah Grace Morin, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Kristina G. Moshelova, Bachelor of General Studies
Violence Erika Mullins, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Leigha Marie Murphy, Master of Science in Nursing
Shelby Rene Myers, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Christian K. O’Donnell, Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
KeeJoh Patrick Deem OHearon, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Devon James Orbaugh, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Alisha Ann Perryman, Master of Science in Nursing
Alyssa Ann Pier, Bachelor of Arts
Audrey B. Plutat, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Jaylan M. Polk, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Raelee Jacqueline Puckett-Sharpless, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Noah Tristan Richardson, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Miranda Leighanne Rood, Bachelor of Science in Business
Lucie D. Rothrauff, Bachelor of Science in Business
Taylor Ann Russell, Associate of Science in Radiography
Isaac Daniel Sanders, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Ashley J. Sawyer-Whitelow, Bachelor of General Studies
Lacey Schrock, Bachelor of General Studies
Samuel L. Seagrave, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Hannah Sexton, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Cheyenne M Shrewsbury, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Lacy Roselyn Shuck, Master of Business Administration
Dylan Keith Smith, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Preston Stewart, Bachelor of Science in Business
Sydney Faith Stoerger , Bachelor of Science in Education
Rawan Sultan, Master of Business Administration
Terin Michael Tharp, Bachelor of Science in Business
Riley V. Tomlinson, Bachelor of Science in Business
Rabia Ummad, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Rebecca J. Valdez, Associate of Science in Radiography
Austin Michael Ventura, Bachelor of Science in Business
Jasmine Nicole Vincent, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Morgan Lee Wade, Bachelor of Science in Business
Billie Edward Webster III, Bachelor of Science in Business
Riley Curtis White, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Alexis Anna Wiggers, Bachelor of General Studies,
Justice Leon Wilburn, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Eric Michael Whillhite, Bachelor of Science in Business
Sharrie Senethia Wright, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jillian Nicole Yotter, Bachelor of Arts
La Fontaine
Mary Elizabeth Newhouse, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Lafayette
Kristin M. Cavaletto, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
McKinsey Danielle Martin, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Yadira E. Salazar, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Brook Renee Switzer, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration
Alexis Dashay Vardiman, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Maggin Cherrel Webb, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Troy M. Weger, Bachelor of Science in Business
Lapel
MacKenzi Frances Crosley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Allison Haley Lehman, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Lebanon
Katlin Hart, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Logansport
Zachary Daniel Angot, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Brady E. Bryan, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Josie Renee Burgess, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Natasha M. Corcoran, Bachelor of Science in Education
Drake Michael Gellinger, Bachelor of Science in Business
Brianna Katlin Gramm, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Jose Lopez-Reyes, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Amanda Renew Maloy, Bachelor of General Studies
Allison Kate Molencupp, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Beidy L. Rubio Lopez, Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science
Cheryl Lynn Shively, Master of Science in Nursing
Valeria Zarate, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Macy
Elizabeth Ann Deeds, Associate of Science in Radiography
Caleb James McPherson, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Samantha Tims, Associate of Science in Radiography
Marion
Gabrielle Ann Carrillo, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Kody Lynn Cowgill, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Tyler Jordan Fairchild, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Jason Michael Garcia, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Alicyn Kathryn Gary, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Morgan Humphrey, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Kaylee Brooke Kierstead, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Michael Lee McKee, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Jasmin Marie Marian Reed, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
McCordsville
Stevie Lin Barr, Bachelor of General Studies
Mexico
Trevor R. Linn, Bachelor of Science in Business
Michigantown
Ashley N. Ragan, Bachelor of Science in Education
Middletown
Maxwell Jaxon McKee, Bachelor of Science in Business
Macee Lee Rudy, Bachelor of Science in Business
Monticello
Laura Elizabeth Burcham, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Kassandra Mae Burchett, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Issa Thomas Oliver, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Jennifer Elizabeth Serratos, Associate of Science in Radiography
Mulberry
Nolan Phillip Deboy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Muncie
Jessica C. Howlett, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Claudia Jackson Fernandez, Master of Public Management
Victoria Renee Mattucci, Bachelor of Science in Education
Calvin J. Rausch, Bachelor of Science in Education, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
New Whiteland
Jessyca Lynn Napier, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Noblesville
Jessica Sue Campbell, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Cristina Elizabeth Esquivel, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Mersadez Lynn-Eva McGann-Polendo, Bachelor of Applied Science
Karen Solis, Bachelor of Science in Business
North Manchester
Melissa Saucedo, Bachelor of Science in Business
Drew Rylee Thompson, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Olathe, Kansas
Austin M. Weiler, Bachelor of General Studies
Pendleton
Bryce Eston Stull, Bachelor of Science in Business
Peru
Jocelyn Azbell, Master of Science in Nursing
Anna Madeline Boyer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Madison T. Edwards, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Joetta Alice George, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Sidney McCall Higgenbotham-Wecht, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Dustin L. Huges, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Brandi Jones, Bachelor of Science in Business
Taylor John Malott, Bachelor of Science in Biology
William Cole Radel, Bachelor of Science in Business
Victoria R. Ruden, Bachelor of Science in Business
Meagan M. Sarver, Bachelor of Science in Education
Kassie Sue Silvers, Bachelor of Science in Education, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics
Addison N. Vincent, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Mersadie Jenea Wilson, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Dinah R. Wray, Bachelor of Science in Business
Plymouth
Joshua Curtis Anders, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Rochester
Brittany Renee Walker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Ryley Working, Bachelor of Arts
Rossville
Carly Disinger, Bachelor of Science in Education
Robert Evan McGill, Bachelor of Science in Business
Alex William Michael, Bachelor of Science in Business
Russiaville
Abriele Loree Boehler, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Tyler Burthay, Bachelor of Science in Busines
Kendall Breann Head, Bachelor of Science in Business
Tara L. Hellriegel, Bachelor of Science in Business
Chelsea J. Howard, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Seth Edward Pavey, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Sarasota, Florida
Alex Steven Martakis, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Sharpsville
Lilly A. Ragan, Bachelor of Science in Business
Sheridan
Amanda Marie Brinker, Master of Business Administration
Autumn Danielle Kinkead Bundy, Bachelor of Science in Education
Andrea E. Stephan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Swayzee
Linda Brianne Dail, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration
Brenna E. Simpson, Bachelor of Science in Education
Tipton
Elliot Thomas Barnett, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Haley B. Bitner, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Alexander Cox, Bachelor of General Studies
Paige L. Eby, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration
Tayler R. Henry, Bachelor of Science in Education
Cheyenna Bree Ley Mills, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Rachel Dawn Moore, Bachelor of Science in Education
Kellie Marie Morgan, Associate of Science in Radiography
Broderick A. Stahl, Bachelor of Science in Business
Kaylee Sierra Stearnes-Moore, Bachelor of Science in Education
Payton Joseph Wiggington, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry
Twelve Mile
Alexa Nicole Quillen, Associate of Science in Radiography
Upland
Hayley Denechia Marn Hutson, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Nathaniel A. James, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Urbana
Jacob Carson Watkins, Bachelor of Science in Education
Valparaiso
Arthur Aaron May, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Mildred Mukorombindo, Master of Science in Nursing
Van Buren
Jessica Renee Pattison, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Veedersburg
Hannah Hudson, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria
Kartikey Bhatia, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Wabash
Sterling Lee DeLauter, Bachelor of Science in Business
Skyler Caleb Hall, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry
Zachary A. Harlan, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Walton
Hannah Marie Bowers, Bachelor of Science in Education
Emily Lyn Donovan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kassi D. Hardy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
West Lafayette
Brianne Nicole Abrahamson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Luke Brennen Bame, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Angela B. Halvorson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Allison Ireland-Haight, Bachelor of Arts
Ashley Nicole O’Shields, Master of Science in Nursing
Westfield
Daryl Lee Dierkes Master of Business Administration
Meghan Shelby Hetzner, Bachelor of Science in Business
Alison P. Hittle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Brynne N. Keller, Bachelor of General Studies
Winamac
Tiffani Shorter, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Windfall
Taylor Davis, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration
