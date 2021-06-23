Crystal Jones joins campus as vice chancellor for advancement and media & marketing

Portrait of a woman

KOKOMO, Ind. — Crystal Jones will serve as Indiana University Kokomo’s chief development professional, as vice chancellor for advancement and media & marketing.

In her role, which she began June 21, she will provide leadership in the planning, implementation, and administration of the campus’s fundraising, communications, special events, and alumni relations programs.

Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke congratulated Jones, and welcomed her to campus.

“We are pleased to have Crystal lead our development efforts,” she said. “She brings a wealth of fund raising experience. As our campus continues to grow, she will play a key role in helping us expand our fundraising programs, to make more opportunities available to our students.”

Jones looks forward to being part of the IU Kokomo community, working with faculty, staff, and students to benefit the campus.

“My greatest successes weren’t achieved alone. Those big ideas happened as a team,” she said. “I believe in collaboration, and welcome those with ideas to share them, to see what we can make possible.”

As a Mississinewa High School graduate, who grew up near Kokomo in Gas City, she’s excited for the opportunity to impact students close to home, by raising scholarship funds.

“I have a heart for first-generation students, and helping students,” she said. “I hope the campus will gain a lot of value out of the genuine passion and interest I have in student success.”

Jones most recently was director of development and alumni relations at the IU Richard N. Fairbanks School of Public Health. She’s also served as corporate events director for the American Heart Association and executive director of the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Indianapolis.

Jones is a certified fund raising executive. She recently completed a Master of Arts in Philanthropic Studies from the IU Lilly School of Philanthropy, and a certificate of nonprofit management from the IU O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Purdue University.

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.