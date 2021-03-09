Alternative spring break planned at IU Kokomo

A flowering tree in front of a glass building

KOKOMO, Ind. — Sometimes, a change of pace is just what’s needed for a sense of renewal.

With traditional spring break on hold this semester because of COVID-19 precautions, Indiana University Kokomo is offering a week of alternative spring break activities.

From simulations, scavenger hunts, nature walks, homework free days, community projects, virtual travel, gardening swaps and more, the goal is to shake up the semester and prepare to finish strong.

Eric Bain-Selbo, dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, said a change in daily and weekly routine can be rejuvenating for the campus community.

“Many faculty members are finding alternatives, to disrupt our routines in creative and enlightening ways,” he said. “We have not compromised at all in our efforts to educate students and achieve course learning outcomes, we simply have found some other ways of providing powerful and fun educational opportunities.”

Student Affairs has a variety of in-person and virtual activities planned, including a remote career readiness workshop on Tuesday, March 16, to talk about professionalism and work ethic; St. Patrick’s Day treat bags from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 17; and a bamboo plant giveaway on Thursday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Looking for a job or internship? Check out the IU virtual regional career fair, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 18. Students can drop in from their computers to network with employers and find out what opportunities are available. Register in advance by going to iuk.joinhandshake.com.

The Library offers streaming video collections, perfect to provide some down time. In addition, activity books will be available Monday, March 15, and Thursday, March 18, starting at 11:30 a.m. For those interested in gardening, the Library will give away herb kits Tuesday, March 16, and Wednesday, March 17, beginning at 11:30 a.m. while supplies last. Other free seeds are available at the Library’s seed swap.

In the classrooms, education students will take class outside, using the Earth Stage for impromptu performances, and also will participate in virtual Indianapolis Opera experiences.

In English classes, students will look for examples of languages during a virtual visit to the British Museum, and then will work together to develop a few words in their own constructed languages. Creative writing classes will prepare for an upcoming Poetry Jam and watch a film to prepare for screenwriting.

Psychology students will get a hands-on experience learning about the nature of stress and the impact it has on the body, using biodots purchased with an Applied Learning Grant. Biodots, which are small, temperature-sensitive plastic stickers that can be affixed to the skin, change color when the person wearing them experiences stress. This activity will help students learn how their bodies respond to stress, and how to implement evidence-based strategies to manage it effectively.

In Spanish classes, students will take virtual spring break trips to Spain and Colombia.

For more details about events available for students during alternative spring break, see the campus calendar.

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.