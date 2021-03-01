Get free financial aid help at College Goal Sunday

College Goal Sunday logo

KOKOMO, Ind. — Need help filing your college financial aid application?

Free assistance is just a click away, with virtual College Goal Sunday set for 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 7.

Kelsey Richey, Indiana University Kokomo financial aid counselor, said the campus participates because filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is both important and intimidating to many students.

“We love joining each year during College Goal Sunday, because we want to help ensure every students’ FAFSA is filed before the April 15 deadline,” she said, “Even though the event is virtual this year, we are ready and excited to see students through taking this important step towards getting their financial aid.”

During the event, financial aid professionals from Indiana colleges and universities will help students complete the FAFSA, which is required to seek federal and state grants, scholarships, and federal loans. It is the most important financial aid form, and must be received by the federal processor on or before April 15, 2021, for Indiana residents to be eligible for state aid.

Those who want help with their financial aid forms may go to CollegeGoalSunday.org between 2 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, to enter the event, which is open to all who will qualify for admission to a college or technical school in 2021 — including Indiana high school seniors, current college students, and adult learners.

Before attending, students and their parent or parents should each create an FSA ID username and password at studentaid.org. In order to complete the FAFSA during the event, have the FSA ID and password, 2019 tax returns, 2019 W-2 forms, and current investment and banking records. Information should be for the student and, if applicable, the parent or parents.

For more information go to CollegeGoalSunday.org.

