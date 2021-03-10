Regional online career fair offered for students, alumni

The words virtual career fair on a gradient red to purple background

KOKOMO, Ind. — Meet with more than 120 potential employers, network, and prepare for future career success, by attending the first-ever IU Regional Campuses Virtual Career Fair.

Planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 18, it is the largest online career fair hosted by IU, according to Tracy Springer, director of the Career and Accessibility Center.

“I’m excited for our students to see the different opportunities available out there,” Springer said. “It expands the reach for some of the relationships we have with employers, which gives our students a wider range of potential careers to consider.”

IU Kokomo partnered with career centers at IU East, IU Northwest, IU South Bend, IU Southeast, and IUPUI Columbus to plan the event, with each bringing employers from their region. It is open to students and alumni.

“It really enhances everyone’s ability to find, connect, and network with people we may not have already had a relationship with,” she said. “It allows students more opportunities because it reaches beyond our area, throughout the state and even farther.”

To attend, students can sign up at iuk.joinhandshake.com to receive access to an invitation, which allows them to choose employers to meet and make appointments.

Alumni are also welcome, and may contact the Career and Accessibility Center at carserv@iuk.edu or call 765-455-9301 to set up an account with Handshake.

Springer encouraged students to take advantage of the services offered by the Center to prepare in advance, just like they would for an in-person job fair. The Handshake app will provide a list of companies that will be there, so participants may research in advance and have questions prepared to ask.

Center staff can help with critiquing resumés, practicing interviews and 30-second oral resumés, and more, by making an appointment through Handshake.

For some job seekers, interviewing with employers from home provides an advantage.

“It provides them with security and less anxiety being in their own space,” she said. “It might be a less intimidating setting, and allow them to really showcase their abilities.

“It’s about networking with employers, and learning about careers. For those students who aren’t sure what they want to do, they can connect with employers now to see what opportunities might be there in the future.”

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.