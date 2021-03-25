Video 2 of 3: Heaven Powers is all about the support at IU Kokomo

A woman poses for a picture

KOKOMO, Ind. – A common theme at Indiana University Kokomo is the support you get… from everyone! For part two of our Zoom Chair series with Heaven Powers, she talks about life as a non-traditional student and how no matter where she goes, someone is there to help.

Normally, The Red Chair is randomly placed around the IU Kokomo campus. Anyone walking by is free to sit down, get comfy, and share their experience about IU Kokomo. The Zoom Chair helps us continue to tell our story away from campus.

