Video: Olivia Williford would do it all over again at IU Kokomo.

A woman in a graduation cap and gown

KOKOMO, Ind. – Olivia Williford’s goal was to graduate with an English degree. What she didn’t expect to gain was the community she left with and the self-confidence to take the shot.

Play the video to hear more of her story, and don’t forget to like and subscribe if you are looking for more great content.

Normally, The Red Chair is randomly placed around the IU Kokomo campus. Anyone walking by is free to sit down, get comfy, and share their experience about IU Kokomo. The Zoom Chair helps us continue to tell our story away from campus.

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.