Indiana University

Video Series – 1 of 3: Faculty mentor encourages student to reach for more

Faculty Mar 18, 2021
A woman poses for a picture
KOKOMO, Ind. - Heaven Powers started college with plans to become a dental hygienist. After taking a chemistry class, a faculty mentor saw her potential and encouraged her to dream bigger.

Watch this first video of three to learn more of Heaven’s story, and don’t forget to like and subscribe if you are looking for more great content.

Normally, The Red Chair is randomly placed around the IU Kokomo campus. Anyone walking by is free to sit down, get comfy, and share their experience about IU Kokomo. The Zoom Chair helps us continue to tell our story away from campus.

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.

