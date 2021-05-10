Academic excellence rewarded in School of Sciences ceremony

The words honors recognition ceremony School of Sciences on a black background

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Indiana University Kokomo School of Sciences honored students for their success during the 2020 to 2021 academic year, at the annual honors convocation, held virtually Monday (May 10).

Dean Christian Chauret said the program is a highlight of the academic year, as it recognizes students who have been successful both in and out of the classroom.

“The faculty and advisors have been your mentors along your journey to achieve academic excellence. I know that tonight they are very proud of your achievements,” he said.

Faculty shared names of students who have been on the dean’s list, by major, before announcing the outstanding student winner for that major. Also, students graduating from the honors program, and those receiving veteran’s coins, were acknowledged.

Those graduating from the honors program include Jacob Benzinger and Mikaela Marcus, Kokomo; Alex Martakis, Wheatfield; Syeda Mehreen Tahir, Pakistan; and Sadie Wilson, Peru.

Recipients of the IU Kokomo Veteran Service Coin included Jonathan Reshkus, Denver; Frank Adams Jr., Jonesboro; Gloribel Flores and Seth Foresman, Kokomo; David Diaz, Logansport; and Dustin Bagwell, Morgan City, Louisiana.

Outstanding student award winners included:

Biochemistry/chemistry: Shayne Roth, Kokomo

Biological and physical sciences: Elliot Barnett, Tipton

Biology: Evan Kozienski, Greentown

Computer science: Katie Boike, Kokomo

General studies: Mikaela Marcus, Kokomo

Health sciences: Kris MacLain, Logansport

Informatics: Emma Probst, Arcadia

Mathematics: Tifany Burnett, Kokomo

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.