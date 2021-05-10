Humanities and Social Sciences reward students for academic excellence

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Indiana University Kokomo School of Humanities and Social Sciences honored students for their achievements during the academic year, during its annual honors convocation Monday (May 10).
Dean Eric Bain-Selbo congratulated the students on persevering through a difficult year.
“I am so proud of the way that our campus met all the challenges, and continued to do what we do best — educating the next generation of citizens,” he said. “We are here tonight to honor those students who not only persevered through the pandemic academic year, but who excelled. That is no small feat, and they all deserve our congratulations.”
Faculty members presented outstanding student awards, honored veteran graduates, and recognized scholarship recipients during the virtual ceremony.
Outstanding student award winners included:
Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling: Madison Reed, Kokomo
Psychology: Samuel Garcia-Lopez, Monticello
Criminal justice: Blake Sarver, Peru
Spanish: Adrian Gazcon, Logansport
Sociology: Aimee Barnes, Kokomo
History and political science: Miranda Addison, Kokomo
New media, art, and technology: Violence Mullins, Kokomo
Communication: Sydney McIlrath, Kokomo
English and language studies: Aaron Carver, Kokomo
Faculty also recognized Samuel Garcia-Lopez, Monticello; and Hannah Hudson, Kokomo; as honors program graduates.
Scholarship winners honored included:
Safianow Scholarship: Miranda Addison and Hannah Hudson, Kokomo; and Makenna Norman, Wabash
Bogle Scholarship: Maddy Guffey, Carmel
Colonial Dames Scholarship: Kate McMillan, Sheridan; Hannah Hudson, Kokomo
Veteran graduates from the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021 who received the IU Kokomo Veteran Service Coin included Kellin Hardin and Michael Scott Erb, Kokomo; Cassidy Jo Puglisi, LaFontaine; Paul Dennis Williams Jr., Rochester; and John Dennis Breen, Sheridan.
