Radiologic sciences students honored for success

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University Kokomo saluted 29 members of the Class of 2021 in the field of radiologic science during its annual recognition ceremony.
Faculty honored three graduates in applied health science, three in the online medical imaging technology program, 12 in medical imaging technology, and 11 in radiography.
Patricia Davis, medical imaging technology coordinator, offered congratulations to the graduates, adding that she and other faculty know they will represent their programs well.
“As you reflect on your journey, you likely will recollect a few valleys, but no doubt some amazing peaks,” she said. “Take a deep breath and enjoy the magnificent view of all you have accomplished and overcome to arrive at this pinnacle.”
Heidi Sebastian, director of radiologic science, noted that many of the students balanced full-time employment as essential workers, family obligations, and the rigorous demands of their degree programs, in the challenging conditions of a global pandemic.
“Graduates, be proud of your well-balanced approach to the program and outside responsibilities,” she said. “Be proud of the huge accomplishment you have achieved.”
Mark Canada, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, presented outstanding student awards. Recipients were:
Medical Imaging Technology: Jessica Becerril, Galveston
Radiography: Mary Sayre, Alexandria
Applied Health Science: Beidy Rubio Lopez, Logansport
Graduates honored included:
Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science:
Carmel: Sara McCoy
Evansville: Mallorie Siemers
Logansport: Beidy Rubio Lopez
Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology – online
Fort Wayne: Sherina Homesley
Lafayette: Christina Cox
Peru: Sidney Higgenbotham-Wecht
Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Carmel: Jessica Garner (concentration in magnetic resonance imaging)
Delphi: Kyra Brown (concentration in computed tomography)
Frankfort: Madeline McKinney (concentration in sonography)
Franklin: McKenna Lundy (concentration in echocardiography)
Galveston: Jessica Becerril (concentration in magnetic resonance imaging)
Indianapolis: Rachel Curry (concentration in sonography), Danielle Ellis (concentration in sonography)
Kokomo: Renee Gunion (concentration in magnetic resonance imaging), Chelsea Marley (concentration in sonography)
New Whiteland: Jessyca Napier (concentration in magnetic resonance imaging)
Peru: Madison Edwards (concentration in sonography)
Van Buren: Jessica Pattison (concentration in computed tomography)
Associate of Science in Radiography
Alexandria: Mary Sayre
Bringhurst: Briley Blocher
Frankfort: Madalynn Wyrick
Gaston: Courtney Swain
Kokomo: Taylor Russell, Rebecca Valdez
Macy: Elizabeth Deeds, Samantha Tims
Monticello: Jennifer Serratos
Tipton: Kellie Morgan
Twelve Mile: Alexa Quillen
