School of Business honors graduate, undergraduate accomplishments

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University Kokomo’s School of Business commemorated the achievements of its students — graduate and undergraduate — during its annual honors ceremony Friday (May 7).

Dean Alan Krabbenhoft welcomed students, their families, faculty, and staff to the event, noting their team effort to earn their degrees and honors.

“We know our students have counted on the support of family and friends to make this day possible, and we extend a special welcome to you, and share your pride in their accomplishments,” he said. “Along with family and friends, our degree candidates have enjoyed working with a committed faculty who, by their outstanding scholarship and dedication to teaching, have made this celebration possible.”

Graduate students marked their accomplishment by receiving the hoods that recognize them as having earned advanced degrees. Each one selected a friend or family member who has impacted him or her to drape the hood during the virtual ceremony.

Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) students honored included Shelby Martin, Alexandria; and Hussin AlDuraif, Anthony Carter, Warren D. Holloman Sr., Michele Simms, and Luke Talley, Kokomo.

Master of Public Management (M.P.M.) graduates included Hector Aguilar, Kathleen Chandler, Amber Kinsey, Mallory Maris, and Joelly Valentine, Kokomo.

Faculty also honored Brandi Jones, Peru, as a graduate of IU Kokomo’s honors program.

Outstanding student award winners in the School of Business were:

Traditional M.B.A. program: Joseph Farkas, Kokomo

FCA cohort M.B.A. program: Michele Simms, Kokomo

Master of Public Management: Mallory Maris, Kokomo

Accounting: Morgan Wade, Peru

Finance: Dinah Wray, Peru

Human resources: Emily Robbins, Greentown

Management: Eric Willhite, Kokomo

Marketing: William Cole Radel, Fishers

Public administration: Kelly Paden, Russiaville

Bachelor of Applied Science: Mersadez Lynn-Eva Polendo, Noblesville

Hospitality and tourism management: Brooke Law, Somerset

Sport and recreation management: Justin Reed, Pendleton

Graduate student scholarship winners included:

Bucheri, McCarty, and Metz Scholarship: Cesar Terron, Kokomo

Business and Economics General Scholarship: Kimberly Lane, Kokomo

Pendse Outstanding M.B.A. Student Award: Andrew de Bie, Carmel

Sita C. and C.L. Amba-Rao Graduate Service Award: Paola Cubides, Bogota, Colombia

Undergraduate scholarship award winners were:

Business and Economics Accounting Excellence Scholarship: Thao Huynh, Indianapolis

Outstanding Accounting Student Scholarship: Madison Cooper, Frankfort

Patricia Pencek Endowed Scholarship: Casey Clark, Greentown

Richard Fingleton Accounting Scholarships: Luke Richardson, Lapel; Tasha Stark, Logansport; and Casey Vail, Russiaville

Sita C. and C.L. Amba-Rao Undergraduate Service Award: Carla Beard, Logansport

Recipients of the IU Kokomo Veteran’s Service Coin included Kelvin Zelee, Camby; Cory John Glick, Hemlock; Luis Colon, Shelby Lynn-James Mellen and Lacy Shuck, Kokomo; Cassandra A. Newkirk, Noblesville; Renee Delaney Hudspeth, Plainfield; Bechel Franklin Crew, Scircleville; and Richard Alan Nelson Jr., Winamac.

The ceremony also included induction of Beta Gamma Sigma business honorary members, and recognition of business student organization officers.

