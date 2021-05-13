Students, faculty inducted into honor societies

Twelve people wearing masks stand in front of a red screen

KOKOMO, Ind. —More than 100 Indiana University Kokomo students and faculty were honored for academic excellence in fields ranging from sociology to Spanish, and from psychology to radiologic and imaging sciences, with selection for national honor societies.

Fourteen were among the inaugural inductees into the Phi of Indiana Chapter of Alpha Kappa Delta, the International Sociology Honor Society.

Eligible students must be enrolled as a major or minor in a sociology program or a program sociological in nature, be a junior, rank in the top 35 percent of their graduating class in general scholarship, have the equivalent of a 3.0 GPA in sociology classes, and have completed at least four courses in sociology.

Honorees include Jasmine Diane Haas, Indianapolis; Aimee Renee Barnes, Chelsee Lynn Carroll, Krystal Maybelle Fife, Benjamin Daniel Henn, Madison Abigail Lavengood, Lyston Jade Louks, Rebekah M. Morgan, Brandon Creed Stansberry, and Laney Marie Thurston, Kokomo; Trinity Mary Anders and Alicia Espinosa; Lafayette; Karina Mejia, Logansport; and Kaitlyn Renee Maish, Macy.

Beta Gamma Sigma for business

Fourteen student and two faculty members were inducted into the Beta Gamma Sigma honorary for business.

Faculty inductees included Josephine Dibie, lecturer in business, Kokomo; and Olga Korne, senior lecturer in accounting, Carmel.

Student inductees were Madison Cooper, Frankfort; Elizabeth Curtis, Carleigh Feldhouse, Quirin Gilbert, Shelby Martin, Michele Simms, Austin Ventura, Kokomo; Yadira Salazar, Lafayette; Lisa Rhoades, Lebanon; Juan Castillo-Zamudio, Logansport; Matthew Cunningham, Noblesville; Renee Hudspeth, Plainfield; Alyson Williams, Russiaville; and Zachary Kinkead, Sheridan.

Undergraduates must be in the top 10 percent of their class to be inducted, while graduate students must be in the top 20 percent.

Indiana Gamma Chapter of Lambda Nu honor society

Seven students were inducted into the Indiana Gamma Chapter of Lambda Nu honor society, which rewards academic excellence in the radiologic and imaging sciences.

Inductees include Madeline McKinney, Frankfort; Jessica Becerril, Galveston; Rachel Curry and Danielle Ellis, Indianapolis; Jessyca Napier, New Whiteland; Kimberly (Kadi) Bradshaw, Rossville; and Jessica Pattison, Van Buren.

To be considered for membership, students must have a minimum of a 3.30 grade-point average (GPA) and be a current member of the Indiana Society of Radiologic Technology and of the American Society of Radiologic Technology. Each one also must be an active member of the campus Medical Imaging Club.

Lambda Pi Eta for communication arts

Twelve students were inducted into Lambda Pi Eta honorary for communication arts.

They include Haley Teresa Freeland, Cicero; Isaac John Beachy, Greentown; Dan Anthony Allender West, Kaylee Hartman, and Asya Randolph, Kokomo; Mary Josephine Gregory, Noblesville; and Amber Victoria Willard, Rochester.

Students must meet national criteria to be selected, including ranking within the highest 35 percent of one’s class in general scholarship, and having a minimum 3.25 GPA in communication studies classes.

Psi Chi, the International Honor Society for Psychology

Twenty students were honored for excellence in psychology, with induction into Psi Chi, the International Honor Society in Psychology.

Inductees included undergraduates Sophia Davidson, Granger; Rebekah Burnette, Gabrielle Cooper, Mary Hogsett, Emma McGregor, and Christian O’Donnell, Kokomo; Rachel Meehan, Peru; Miranda Torres; Rockford, Illinois; Schalene Shafer, Somerset; and Jacob Schill, Windfall.

Recent graduate/graduate student inductees included Brooke Ennis, Flora; Susan Conner, Kellin Hardin, Madison Reed, Cynthia Williams, and Dawn Wilson, Kokomo; Trinity Anders, Lafayette; Jessica McHugh, Noblesville; Morgan Simpson, Peru; and Savannah Moore, West Lafayette.

Those selected must be at least a second semester sophomore with a major or minor in psychology, and a GPA of at least 3.0.

Omega Upsilon chapter of Sigma Delta Pi, the collegiate national Spanish honor society

Nine students and one faculty member were honored for achievement in the Spanish language, with induction into the Omega Upsilon chapter of Sigma Delta Pi, the collegiate national Spanish honor society.

Student honorees include Yudi Esperanza Gil Hernández, Cicero; Marlene Regalado Alanis and Maria Melissa Balderas, Frankfort; Elizabeth Ann Curtis, Karyna Lohinova and Brittney Sturgeon, Kokomo; Francisco Requeno and Adrian Gazcon, Logansport; and Samuel García-López, Monticello.

Christina Romero-Ivanova, assistant professor of education, was inducted as an honorary member.

Members must have completed at least three years, or the equivalent, of college-level Spanish, with a GPA of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale in those courses, rank in the upper 35 percent of their class, and have completed at least three semesters of college work. Each one also must have genuine interest in Hispanic language and culture, and be of good moral character.

Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing

The School of Nursing inducted 22 students into the Alpha chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.

New members included Madison Moore, Alexandria; Kimberly Keihn, Burlington; Katie Brown, Delphi; Kristina Roberson and Caroline Toke, Fishers; Samantha Feltner, Flora; Kellyn Rowe, Galveston; Kelly Alford, Nancy Anderson, Denese Davis, Kendal Gentry, Holly Huneryager, Elora Klepinger, Jaylan Polk, Dori Rees, and Katie White, Kokomo; Nolan Deboy, Mulberry; Emily Sims, Noblesville; Kaylee Bohn, and Zane Smith, Peru; Anna Marie Winn, Rossville; and Emily Donovan, Walton.

Students must meet rigorous standards for inclusion, such as a program GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, rank in the top 25 percent of the graduating class, and meet the expectation of academic integrity.

