Faculty honored for research, scholarship, creative work

KOKOMO, Ind. – More than 70 Indiana University Kokomo faculty earned recognition at the campus’s annual scholarship and creative works reception.

Mark Canada, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs and interim deputy chancellor, hosted the event, applauding faculty for outstanding work in scholarship, research, and creativity.

“I commend my colleagues for their important work, which is expanding knowledge and inspiring imagination for audiences around the world.“

Faculty members recognized included:

School of Business

Dmitriy Chulkov, professor of economics and management information systems; Steve Cox, professor of finance; Rod Haywood, visiting lecturer in business; Hyunkang Hur, assistant professor of public management; Joungyeon Kim, associate professor of accounting and management information systems; Ju Young (L J) Lee, assistant professor of sport and recreation management; Mark Meng, assistant professor of hospitality and tourism; Mohammad Meybodi, professor of operations management; Melinda Stanley, lecturer in health care management; and Esra Topcuoglu, assistant professor of hospitality and tourism.

School of Education

Sarrah Grubb, assistant professor of education; Tara Kingsley, associate professor of education; Lance Mason, associate professor of education; Alina Mihai, associate professor of education; Cheryl Moore-Beyioku, lecturer in special education; Christina Romero-Ivanova, assistant professor of education; and Natalie Schelling, assistant professor of educational psychology.

School of Humanities and Social Sciences

Eric Bain-Selbo, professor of philosophy; Nick Baxter, assistant professor of sociology; Kelly Brown, associate professor of criminal justice and homeland security; Julie Brunson, assistant professor of psychology; Lori Bruns, visiting lecturer in English; Chris Buckman, lecturer of philosophy; Mark Canada, professor of English; Kevin Clark, associate professor of psychology; Jim Coby, assistant professor of English; Paul Cook, associate professor of English; Rosalyn Davis, clinical associate professor of psychology; Erik Deerly, professor of new media; Minda Douglas, associate professor of new media, art, and technology; Christina Downey, professor of psychology; Wendy Grice, senior lecturer of music; Sarah Heath, associate professor of history; Dennis Henry, visiting lecturer of theatre; Kathryn Holcomb, associate professor of psychology; Michael Koerner, associate professor of new media, art, and technology; Andrew McFarland, associate professor of history; Stephanie Medley-Rath, associate professor of sociology; Gin Morgan, assistant professor of psychology; Jamie Oslawski-Lopez, assistant professor of sociology; Aaron Pickens, assistant professor of new media, art, and technology; Beau Shine, assistant professor of criminal justice and homeland security; Kristen Snoddy, senior lecturer in English; Gregory Steel, associate professor of new media, art, and technology; Karla Stouse, teaching professor in English and humanities; Michelle Westervelt, senior lecturer in English, Niki Weller, associate professor of psychology; and Eva White, professor of English.

Library

Meg Galasso, assistant librarian

School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions

Adaline Cunningham, lecturer of nursing; Patricia Davis, clinical associate professor of radiologic sciences; Erin Geiselman, assistant professor of nursing; Sonya Green, clinical assistant professor of nursing; Susan Hendricks, professor of nursing; Dea Kent, assistant professor of nursing; Tammy Ledbetter, assistant professor of nursing; Mary Bourke, associate professor of nursing; Kathleen Klute, assistant professor of nursing; Lenora Maze, lecturer in nursing; Susan Ploughe, lecturer in nursing; Stephanie Pratt, clinical assistant professor of nursing; Stacey Rosales, senior lecturer of nursing; Heidi Sebastian, assistant clinical professor of radiologic sciences; Leigh Swartzendruber, clinical assistant professor of nursing; and Carolyn Townsend, associate professor of nursing.

School of Sciences

Lala Acharya, assistant professor of health sciences; Awny Alnusair, associate professor of informatics; Ghadah Alshuwaiyer, assistant professor of health sciences; Chris Caruvana, assistant professor of mathematics; Christian Chauret, professor of microbiology; Angela Coppola, assistant professor of health sciences; Kasem Kasem, professor of chemistry; Hong Liu, assistant professor of computer science; Patrick Motl, professor of physics; and Mark Stepaniak, biology lab supervisor/instructor.

