Faculty work to be highlighted in lecture series

A woman poses for a portrait

KOKOMO, Ind. – How are art and sciences connected?

Minda Douglas, associate professor of new media, art, and technology, will consider that question in the inaugural Arts and Sciences Distinguished Lecture at Indiana University Kokomo.

Eric Bain-Selbo, dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, said the lecture series is a collaboration with the School of Sciences to highlight the work of faculty members. It also promotes the type of interdisciplinary thinking that is at the heart of the campus’s new general education program and Bachelor of Arts requirements.

“Minda Douglas, whose work crosses from art to the natural sciences, is a perfect choice to serve as our inaugural speaker,” he said. “We have an amazing faculty, but we often don’t take the time to learn about what they are doing. This series will provide the opportunity to learn about their incredible work.”

The series will feature a faculty member each spring and fall semester.

Douglas’s lecture, “Symbiosis: Creating Connections Between Art and Science,” will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, November 16 in Virgil and Elizabeth Hunt Hall, Room 116, and is free and open to the public. A reception will follow in the Hunt Hall Atrium.

For more information contact Bain-Selbo at ebainsel@iu.edu.

