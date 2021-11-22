Humanities major allows students to chart their degree path

Two women sit on a bench

KOKOMO, Ind. – To meet the needs of students with a broad array of interests, Indiana University Kokomo introduces additional concentrations to the Bachelor of Arts in Humanities degree.

Joann Kaiser, program coordinator, said the humanities major prepares students for many careers because of its emphasis on critical thinking, problem solving, and writing skills. It also provides excellent preparation for graduate school.

“This degree is for people who are creative and introspective, who are constantly curious and asking questions but are OK with not finding an answer set in stone,” she said. “It will push you and help you, and it will make you struggle about how you think about the world. Humanities opens your eyes to the multilayered, complex, beautiful world we live in.”

This degree allows students to explore one or more subject areas, choosing from concentrations including Perspectives in Humanities, which focuses on critical thinking, writing, and communication skills; Ethnic and Gender studies, studying ways in which race and gender are central to the understanding of communities and individuals; performing arts, for those who want to study theatre or music with an emphasis on performance; and thematic cluster, a multidisciplinary program that allows the student to create a specialized concentration around a specific theme.

Possible areas of study include philosophy, foreign language, art, theatre, music, English, and communication arts.

Junior Kenzie Whipple chose the thematic cluster to study literature, English, and gender and ethnic studies. When she completes her degree, she plans to enroll in graduate school to earn a Master of Library Science.

“It really grabbed my attention, because it gave me the ability to focus on all of my interests in one major,” said Whipple, from Noblesville. “I could learn about things I wanted to learn about, while achieving a degree in something that made me happy. It’s so freeing to feel you have so much choice in your academic career.”

She’s currently taking a class in race and ethnic relations, and has been surprised by how much she’s enjoyed it. As a result, she may add sociology classes to her thematic cluster as she plans her path.

“That’s what I really like about the humanities program,” she said. “It’s so diverse and flexible. You can go with the flow, and develop your interests along the way. If you are the type of student who doesn’t feel like your major fits you, this might be the right program for you. There are so many possibilities to explore.”

While it’s not an easy major, Whipple says it’s worth the work.

“Sometimes it can make you uncomfortable because you are getting exposed to so many issues within the world, maybe not on how to solve them, but how they affect people, and what we can do to help.

“Humanities helps you develop humanity for other people.”

For more information about the Bachelor of Arts in Humanities degree, contact Kaiser at jskaiser@iuk.edu.

