IU Kokomo to close for Thanksgiving holiday

KOKOMO, Ind. – Indiana University Kokomo will close for the Thanksgiving holiday Wednesday, November 24, through Sunday, November 28. Classes will not be in session, and all campus offices will be closed.

Regular class schedules and office hours will resume at 8 a.m. Monday, November 29.

The Cougar Country Café, Ground Up Café, Cole Fitness Center, campus bookstore, and Library all will be closed.

Online and electronic resources are available when the Library is closed, at www.iuk.edu/library.

