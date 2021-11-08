Piano faculty Jooyoung Kim offers recital

a woman with a piano

KOKOMO, Ind. – As a pianist, Jooyoung Kim is both teacher and performer — and says the two facets of her career enhance one another.

“We can inspire the students through our performances, but also, through performance, we learn how to teach the students,” said Kim. “It’s important that students see that we are constantly practicing, working on our technique, and that learning never ends. It’s a lifelong process. By being taught by a performer, they see the whole picture. It brings the students to a different place when they see their professors as performers and not just teachers.”

Kim, who teaches piano at Indiana University Kokomo, in addition to being an internationally-acclaimed pianist, will present a recital at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 11, in Kresge Auditorium. It is free and open to the public.

The program includes compositions by Nadia Boulanger, Lili Boulanger, Franz Liszt, Isaac Albeniz, and Sergei Prokofiev.

Kim previously taught at IU Kokomo during the 2017 to 2018 academic year, and returned in January 2021. She began playing piano at age 5 in South Korea, where she was born and raised, and made her debut at age 12 with the Korean Symphony Orchestra.

She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in South Korea, then an additional master’s degree in Berlin, before coming to the United States to pursue a doctoral degree. She’s performed in numerous solo and chamber recitals, and also appeared as a soloist with orchestras in Europe, Asia, and the United States.

Kim also has performed in music festivals and summer camps around the world, and served as an adjudicator in local, state, and national music festivals and competitions, most recently the Los Angeles International Liszt Competition in 2021.

She recently released a solo CD, which is available on platforms including Amazon, Spotify, and iTunes.

At IU Kokomo, she teaches individual lessons, as well as a “Music for the Listener” class for students not studying music.

Her students range from no piano experience to previous lessons, she said.

“Regardless of their skills, it’s always great to interact with students through music making,” she said. “I really enjoy watching them grow, musically and professionally. It gives me tremendous joy and happiness when my students take a musical journey with me. I appreciate the opportunity to teach here, and appreciate being able to contribute to the music program here.”

Wendy Grice, senior lecturer in music, said IU Kokomo is proud to have musicians like Kim on faculty.

“We take their music education very seriously,” Grice said “I encourage people to attend this recital and see the level of accomplishment on our faculty.”

