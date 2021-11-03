School of Business to host annual economic outlook panel

Economic Outlook Panel graphic

KOKOMO, Ind. – Want to know what to expect from the local, state, and national economy in 2022?

Join Chittibabu Govindarajulu, dean of the Indiana University Kokomo School of Business, and a panel of economic and financial experts Wednesday, November 17, for the annual IU Kelley School of Business Economic Outlook breakfast.

The event begins at 7:30 a.m. in the Kelley Student Center, Room 130. Cost is $20 per person. Reservations are due Friday, November 5, at go.iu.edu/43Qv.

Alan Krabbenhoft, director of the campus’s KEY Center for Innovation, will present the local perspective, joined by Kyle Anderson, clinical assistant professor of business economics, Mark Frohlich, associate professor of operations management, and Andrew Butters, associate professor, with the Kelley School’s forecast.

Govindarajulu, who joined the campus as dean in August, encouraged attendance for insight into recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People should attend to understand how the pandemic has impacted our region, Indiana, U.S., and the world economy,” he said. “For example, we will learn how supply chains may change in the future. The worst, hopefully, is behind us, and the experts panel will discuss the future economic outlook for our region and beyond.”

The Kelley School of Business has presented the annual Business Outlook forecast around the state since 1972, based on research from its Indiana Business Research Center. The center has provided crucial economic information needed by many Indiana businesses, government and nonprofit organizations since 1925. The forecast draws upon econometric models developed by the Center for Econometric Model Research and the insights of a select panel of Kelley faculty members led by Indiana Business Research Center co-directors Carol Rogers and Timothy Slaper.

The tour is sponsored by the Kelley School of Business, the Kelley School of Business Alumni Association, the IU Alumni Association, IU campuses and numerous community organizations.

At IU Kokomo, platinum sponsors are Community First Bank of Indiana and Smith Financial.

For more information call the School of Business at 765-455-9555.

