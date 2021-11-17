Students practice teamwork in Rad Races

Five students in a crosswalk

KOKOMO, Ind. – Students in Indiana University Kokomo’s allied health programs got a clue — literally — during National Radiologic Technology Week this month.

About 20 students in the radiography and medical imaging technology (MIT) programs competed in the Rad Races, a game that combined Clue with The Amazing Race. They searched campus for hidden QR codes, which directed them to answer questions in a phone app or take pictures to send in to solve a missing person mystery.

The purpose behind the fun? Learning to work as a team, which is a critical skill for health care workers.

“Teamwork requires people to be able to collaborate, it requires camaraderie, and it requires critical thinking,” said Heidi Sebastian, clinical assistant professor of radiography and radiologic science program director. “We built the game around goals that would require the group to work on those areas, much like we would in the world of imaging.”

Fourteen clue locations held different activities. While some of the tasks were related to class content, others were just for amusement — like recreating the Beatles Abbey Road album cover in the crosswalk by the Observatory.

Jennifer Serratos, an MIT student from Monticello, led Team Chicken Wings, which won the competition. At the end, each team also filled out a crossword puzzle with questions based on general medical imaging knowledge.

“It was really good team bonding, and an opportunity to get to know one another,” she said. “It was a great way to meet the second-year students, and answer any questions they might have about the MIT program.”

Serratos said despite the day being rainy and cold, she enjoyed it.

“I just had a fun time,” she said. “It was a great way to destress from school, and meet other students.”

Other members of the first-place team included Jocelyn Andrews, Kokomo; Christine Biang and Shaton Hill, Lafayette; and Madalynn Wyrick, Frankfort.

National Radiologic Technology Week is celebrated annually to recognize the vital work of R.T.s across the nation. The celebration takes place during the week of November 8 to commemorate the discovery of the x-ray by Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen on November 8, 1895.

The week-long celebration calls attention to the important role medical imaging and radiation therapy professionals play in patient care and health care safety.

“It’s Rad Tech week, so we’re celebrating us,” said Patricia Davis, clinical associate professor of radiologic science and MIT program coordinator. “It’s something fun to get them out of the classroom.”

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.