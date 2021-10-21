Angel Walk to benefit FSA domestic violence shelter

A line of people walk through campus

KOKOMO, Ind. – Enjoy a walk on the beautiful Indiana University Kokomo campus and benefit a great cause by participating in the annual Angel Walk on Tuesday, October 26.

The event, a fundraiser for the Family Service Association of Howard County’s (FSA) domestic violence shelter, begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Pavilion, on the east side of Hunt Hall.

Audra Dowling, dean of students, noted that a new feature this year is the walk will take place on the Kingston’s Crossing trail on campus, rather than onto city streets.

“We want to emphasize our ‘Not on our Campus, Not in our Community’ theme by inviting the community to participate on our campus,” she said, adding that the event is part of Homecoming celebrations as well.

Walkers will first gather at the Pavilion for a rally, where FSA representatives will speak about the shelter, plus the impact from students involved through a Kokomo Experience and You (KEY) service learning project. About 70 students spent time at the FSA office learning about what services the shelter offers, and who it helps, and are now raising money as part of the Angel Walk.

“We are really excited for them to step up and be our next leaders in our community of care,” said Dowling.

In addition, domestic violence survivors will share their stories to remind participants that domestic violence is a real issue that affects real people.

“We want them to think about who they are walking for,” Dowling said. “We all probably have someone who has fallen, or who has been in an abusive relationship. This will help those who attend how to recognize the signs, and be a support to others. We’re here to support individuals, we’re here to be a source of reporting, we’re here to provide strength to those who don’t have the strength to speak up for themselves.”

Students who want to participate in fundraising, either by themselves or with a team, may email sldc@iu.edu for more information. Money raised can be turned in the night of the event. Community members may contact the FSA at 765-457-9313 to participate.

Dowling encouraged walkers to dress up in teal and purple, and to make signs to carry. T-shirts will also be available for a donation.

