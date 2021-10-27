Donors honored with virtual celebration

The words Indiana University Kokomo with the IU trident on a red background

KOKOMO, Ind. – Indiana University Kokomo thanked donors for the partnerships that make opportunities available to students, with a virtual Chancellor’s Guild Celebration.

The event honors those who have given $1,000 or more in the last year.

The campus raised $878,000 in donations in 2020, supporting projects and programs such as the Cougar Cupboard food pantry, the Student Activities and Events Center, the Greenhouse, the Multicultural Center, student scholarships, and IU Kokomo Experience and You (KEY) travel.

Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke provided highlights of the last year on campus, including the return to full-time in person classes, an NAIA national champion in discus, and the opening of the KEY Center for Innovation.

“I am passionate about our regional campus mission,” Sciame-Giesecke said. “I’m so thrilled that we continue to grow not only in students, but in facilities, and programming. Thank you so much for all of your support and donations this year.”

Thirty-four donors were honored as members of the Seiberling Society, for giving more than $5,000 during the year.

It also included video greetings from IU President Pamela Whitten, and students and faculty who have participated in programs funded by donors.

Whitten thanked donors for their gifts, noting their support has been especially valuable during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thanks to your philanthropic support, kindness, and leadership, IU Kokomo has not only persevered, but is moving forward and thriving,” Whitten said. “Please accept my sincere thanks and appreciation for your generosity, dedication, and loyalty to IU Kokomo.”

Those invited received a bottle of IU branded wine and a mix to make a gourmet dip in advance, in keeping with the “Sips and Dips” theme of the event.

