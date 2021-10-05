Free Observatory open houses return to IU Kokomo

IU Kokomo Observatory

KOKOMO, Ind. – After a year-long hiatus, free monthly open houses have returned to the Indiana University Kokomo Observatory. Stargazers are invited to attend from 8 to 10 p.m. Sunday, October 10.

“It has been good to use our astronomy facilities again with the public, and this is another step along the path to normal,” said Patrick Motl, professor of physics.

Motl will begin the open house with a presentation about light pollution and the Starlink system, a low latency, broadband internet system being developed by SpaceX.

After the presentation, participants may view Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter in the evening sky at sunset, joined by a crescent moon.

In addition, highlights from the summer triangle will be in a good position for viewing including the double star Albireo and the Ring Nebula, through the Observatory’s two telescopes, a six-inch Takahashi refracting telescope and a 16-inch Meade reflecting telescope mounted together. The Takahashi provides exceptionally sharp images of planets, while the Meade allows viewers to see fainter objects in the sky, due to its larger light-collecting area.

The Observatory is at 2660 S. Washington Street. Free parking is available on campus.

Additional open houses for the 2021 to 2022 academic year are planned from 7 to 9 p.m. November 14, December 12, January 16, and February 13; and 8 to 10 p.m. March 13, April 10, and May 15.

IU requires that masks be worn at all indoor events.

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.