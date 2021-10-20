Homecoming celebrations planned at IU Kokomo

graphic of a yellow brick road with the words There’s no place like home(coming)

KOKOMO, Ind. – There’s no place like home(coming)!

Indiana University Kokomo will host a Wizard of Oz-themed homecoming celebration — complete with tethered hot air balloon rides – the week of October 25.

Audra Dowling, dean of students, said the week celebrates the campus’s community of care and is a chance to reconnect.

“We chose events specifically around making people feel welcomed,” she said. “We hope with our school spirit and activities every day of the week, students feel like they are at home. We want to make sure they know this is where they belong.”

Festivities begin Monday, October 25 with Glow Laser Tag, in the Kelley Student Center, Room 130. IU Kokomo Student Life is sponsoring the free activity, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 26, the campus and community are invited to be part of a longstanding IU Kokomo tradition, by walking a mile in the Angel Walk, a fund raiser for the Family Service Association of Howard County’s domestic violence shelter. Meet at the Pavilion at 5:30 p.m. for the rally, followed by the walk on the Kingston’s Crossing outdoor trail.

Dowling said the walk was included as part of Homecoming as a way to welcome the community to the campus. Students, faculty, and staff who want to form teams to raise money for the domestic violence shelter may email slcd@iu.edu for a fundraising packet.

Traditional autumn activities take center stage Wednesday, October 27, with a pop-up pumpkin patch and Halloween treat bags from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Hunt Hall lawn. Students are invited to pick a pumpkin and grab a treat bag, while supplies last. No costume needed!

The celebration goes sky high Wednesday afternoon, with tethered hot air balloon rides available from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. behind the Student Activities and Events Center (SAEC).

Cougar spirit ramps up Thursday, October 28, with a pep rally celebrating student athletes, and trivia games with giveaways, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Alumni Hall. It also includes free lunch for students who attend.

Friday, October 29 is game day! Students and alumni are invited to get pumped up for volleyball with a tailgate at 5:30 p.m. on the Observatory lawn. At 7 p.m. the Cougar volleyball team takes on conference rivals IU Southeast in the SAEC, followed by a bonfire on the Observatory lawn.

Festivities wrap up Saturday, October 30, with volleyball and men’s basketball games in the SAEC. The women’s volleyball team faces the Midway Eagles at noon, and the men’s basketball team hosts Lincoln College in its home opener at 7:30 p.m.

All athletic events are free to students, faculty, and staff with a Crimson Card.

Watch the IUKLife website or IU Kokomo Student Life Facebook page for more information and rain locations.

