Yan He appointed IU Kokomo Dean of the Library

portrait of a smiling woman

KOKOMO, Ind. – A veteran Indiana University Kokomo librarian has been appointed Dean of the Library.

As dean, Yan He, who joined the library as an information literacy librarian in 2012, will lead all areas of library administration and operation. She has served as interim dean since July 2020.

“The library plays an important role in student success, while also supporting faculty research and community needs,” said Mark Canada, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs and interim deputy chancellor. “Yan brings both expertise and enthusiasm to this work. I look forward to working with her in this new role.”

Yan He is grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve the IU Kokomo community.

“As the heart of the campus and the academic life of students, the library is an indispensable academic unit in accomplishing campus strategic goals,” she said. “I look forward to working with my library colleagues and other campus partners to support teaching, learning, research, and other important campus initiatives and to enhance student success.”

She earned a Master of Library Science and Chemical Information Specialist degree from IU, as well as a Master of Science in Chemistry from Peking University, and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Beijing Normal University in China.

She’s received an IU Trustees Teaching Award, and the Herbert S. and Virginia White Professional Development Award from IU Libraries. She has served as information literacy coordinator and associate librarian since July 2018.

