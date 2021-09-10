Campus honors August 2021 graduates

KOKOMO, Ind. – One hundred nineteen Indiana University Kokomo students earned degrees in August 2021. The graduates represent 24 Indiana counties, three states, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Graduates are listed by hometown. Those earning degrees include:
Albany
Emily Sells, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Joelly Ann Valentine, Master of Public Management
Alexandria
Aliyah Morgan Weaver, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Anderson
Nadeene Ann Marie Persinger, Bachelor of General Studies
Avon
Nehaben Rakeshkumar Patel, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Bloomington
Thomas Frost, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Bunker Hill
Sydne R. Leary, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Burlington
Aleighia Dawn King, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Burnettsville
Lauryn R. Nipple, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Carmel
Sara Ashley McCoy, Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science
Meliah Janae Wray, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Chicago
Geraldine Charmaine Jointer, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands
Brittany N. Hadden, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Elwood
Delaney Jaye Savage, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Fishers
Nicholas Austin Novosel, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Allison Poffenbarger, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Flora
Samantha Jo Feltner, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Fort Wayne
Kaylin Rayne Howard, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Bachelor of Arts
Frankfort
Bechel Franklin Crew, Bachelor of Applied Science
Yulisa Hernandez, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration
Allison Marie Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Jennifer LeeAnne Mink, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Galloway, Ohio
Courtney Schroeder, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Galveston
Monica Martinez Brooks, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Cohee,Melissa, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kameron Lee Schreckenghaust, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Gas City
Amanda Hunter, Bachelor of Science in Business
Greentown
Carrissa Jane Cripe, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Shantel Lynn Hollingsworth, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Huntington
Autumn Heather Schoeff , Bachelor of General Studies
Indianapolis
Samson Taiwo Bosede, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Rachel Curry, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Odette Juliet Martinez, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Knox
Dylan Eric Materna, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Kokomo
Aimee Rene Barnes, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Tabitha Blincoe, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Conner Buck, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kathleen Chandler, Master of Public Management
Hung V. Doan, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Clayton J. Douglass, Bachelor of Science in Business
Gabrielle Dunkin, Bachelor of Arts
Gabriela Marie Dwiggins, Master of Public Management
Labrea M. Ellis, Bachelor of Science in Business
Joshua Glen Fisher, Bachelor of Science in Business
Megan Marie Gaines, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Jamie Nicole Gassoway, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Grant Wayne Gaylor, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Monica Renee Graves, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Brandon Hearn Hargraves, Bachelor of Science in Business
Warren D. Holloman Sr., Master of Business Administration
Nicolas Alexander Huff, Bachelor of Science in Business
Kelsey Humphrey, Bachelor of General Studies
Jeremy Owen Jakes, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Emily Kathleen Jarvis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kelsey Nicole Jones, Bachelor of Science in Business
Shanna Marie Mannion, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Tatum Vere Manton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Tabitha Joan Pelgen, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Melissa Dawn Pruitt, Bachelor of General Studies
Tisha Marie Riggleman, Bachelor of General Studies
Dalton Roy Ryan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Allison Nicole Shannon, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Logan Gage Smith, Bachelor of Arts
Elizabeth Sokeland, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Shelby Claire Waymire, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Lafayette
Jennifer Rebecca Baute, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Marixa Y. Medrano, Bachelor of Science in Business
Mason Ray Pate, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Logansport
Krista L. Frye, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Robert Paul Irwin, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Scott Robert Jarvis, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Paige Joelle Johansen Schrum, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Francisco Requeno, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Alyson D. Shoemaker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Donald Bryan Benjamin Zehner, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Marion
Carli Jones, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Monticello
Samuel Garcia-Lopez, Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Morristown
Amy Catherine Sidebottom, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Muncie
Jenna Renee Winters, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Noblesville
Tyler David Horner, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jaeden Chase Knight, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Morgan Wareham, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
North Manchester
Aaron S. Wilson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Pendleton
Justin Lee Reed, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Peru
Peggy Diane Brown, Bachelor of Applied Science
Nathan Krisher, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Chase Allen Ogle, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Casey Elizabeth Ray, Bachelor of Science in Business
Erika B. Rose, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Hayley Marie Ross, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Avery Erna Withrow, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Plainfield
Renee Delaney Hudspeth, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Richmond, Virginia
Jess B. Pruett, Master of Arts
Rochester
Sahra Brooke Carpenter, Bachelor of Arts
Zachary Dishon, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Paige Marie Eriks, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Russiaville
Michael N. Duke, Bachelor of Science in Business
Mason C. Shepherd, Bachelor of Science in Business
Brittany Marie Siscel, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Sharpsville
Elise M. Leonard, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Shannon L. Pickett, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Somerset
Brooke Nicole Law, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Schalene M. Shafer, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Star City
Rebecca Jean Anspach, Master of Public Management
Swayzee
Jordyn Kyleigh Roberts, Bachelor of Science in Business
Tipton
Hunter Reynolds, Bachelor of Science in Business
Upland
Hannah Jo Smith, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Wabash
Allison Brooke Keith, Master of Public Management
Kelly Jo Stout, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Walton
Makinsey Alyssa Fields, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Westfield
Michael Patrick Hurst, Master of Business Administration
Emily Marie Matthews, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Amanda Marie Moran, Bachelor of General Studies
David Robert Pence, Bachelor of Science in Business
Lindsey Morgan Tatman, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Winchester
Ciara Nichole Ogle, Master of Business Administration
Windfall
Grace Morgan Russell, Bachelor of Science in Business
Jacob Schill, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Zionsville
Zachary Michael Courtney, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
