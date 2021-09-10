Campus honors August 2021 graduates

Graduates in caps and gowns from behind

KOKOMO, Ind. – One hundred nineteen Indiana University Kokomo students earned degrees in August 2021. The graduates represent 24 Indiana counties, three states, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Graduates are listed by hometown. Those earning degrees include:

Albany

Emily Sells, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Joelly Ann Valentine, Master of Public Management

Alexandria

Aliyah Morgan Weaver, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Anderson

Nadeene Ann Marie Persinger, Bachelor of General Studies

Avon

Nehaben Rakeshkumar Patel, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Bloomington

Thomas Frost, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Bunker Hill

Sydne R. Leary, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Burlington

Aleighia Dawn King, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Burnettsville

Lauryn R. Nipple, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Carmel

Sara Ashley McCoy, Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science

Meliah Janae Wray, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Chicago

Geraldine Charmaine Jointer, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands

Brittany N. Hadden, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Elwood

Delaney Jaye Savage, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Fishers

Nicholas Austin Novosel, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Allison Poffenbarger, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Flora

Samantha Jo Feltner, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Fort Wayne

Kaylin Rayne Howard, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Bachelor of Arts

Frankfort

Bechel Franklin Crew, Bachelor of Applied Science

Yulisa Hernandez, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration

Allison Marie Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Jennifer LeeAnne Mink, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Galloway, Ohio

Courtney Schroeder, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Galveston

Monica Martinez Brooks, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Cohee,Melissa, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kameron Lee Schreckenghaust, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Gas City

Amanda Hunter, Bachelor of Science in Business

Greentown

Carrissa Jane Cripe, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Shantel Lynn Hollingsworth, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Huntington

Autumn Heather Schoeff , Bachelor of General Studies

Indianapolis

Samson Taiwo Bosede, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Rachel Curry, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Odette Juliet Martinez, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Knox

Dylan Eric Materna, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Kokomo

Aimee Rene Barnes, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Tabitha Blincoe, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Conner Buck, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kathleen Chandler, Master of Public Management

Hung V. Doan, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Clayton J. Douglass, Bachelor of Science in Business

Gabrielle Dunkin, Bachelor of Arts

Gabriela Marie Dwiggins, Master of Public Management

Labrea M. Ellis, Bachelor of Science in Business

Joshua Glen Fisher, Bachelor of Science in Business

Megan Marie Gaines, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Jamie Nicole Gassoway, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Grant Wayne Gaylor, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Monica Renee Graves, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Brandon Hearn Hargraves, Bachelor of Science in Business

Warren D. Holloman Sr., Master of Business Administration

Nicolas Alexander Huff, Bachelor of Science in Business

Kelsey Humphrey, Bachelor of General Studies

Jeremy Owen Jakes, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Emily Kathleen Jarvis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kelsey Nicole Jones, Bachelor of Science in Business

Shanna Marie Mannion, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Tatum Vere Manton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Tabitha Joan Pelgen, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Melissa Dawn Pruitt, Bachelor of General Studies

Tisha Marie Riggleman, Bachelor of General Studies

Dalton Roy Ryan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Allison Nicole Shannon, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Logan Gage Smith, Bachelor of Arts

Elizabeth Sokeland, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Shelby Claire Waymire, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Lafayette

Jennifer Rebecca Baute, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Marixa Y. Medrano, Bachelor of Science in Business

Mason Ray Pate, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Logansport

Krista L. Frye, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Robert Paul Irwin, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Scott Robert Jarvis, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Paige Joelle Johansen Schrum, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Francisco Requeno, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Alyson D. Shoemaker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Donald Bryan Benjamin Zehner, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Marion

Carli Jones, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Monticello

Samuel Garcia-Lopez, Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Morristown

Amy Catherine Sidebottom, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Muncie

Jenna Renee Winters, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Noblesville

Tyler David Horner, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jaeden Chase Knight, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Morgan Wareham, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

North Manchester

Aaron S. Wilson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Pendleton

Justin Lee Reed, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Peru

Peggy Diane Brown, Bachelor of Applied Science

Nathan Krisher, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Chase Allen Ogle, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Casey Elizabeth Ray, Bachelor of Science in Business

Erika B. Rose, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Hayley Marie Ross, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Avery Erna Withrow, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Plainfield

Renee Delaney Hudspeth, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Richmond, Virginia

Jess B. Pruett, Master of Arts

Rochester

Sahra Brooke Carpenter, Bachelor of Arts

Zachary Dishon, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Paige Marie Eriks, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Russiaville

Michael N. Duke, Bachelor of Science in Business

Mason C. Shepherd, Bachelor of Science in Business

Brittany Marie Siscel, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Sharpsville

Elise M. Leonard, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Shannon L. Pickett, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Somerset

Brooke Nicole Law, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Schalene M. Shafer, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Star City

Rebecca Jean Anspach, Master of Public Management

Swayzee

Jordyn Kyleigh Roberts, Bachelor of Science in Business

Tipton

Hunter Reynolds, Bachelor of Science in Business

Upland

Hannah Jo Smith, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Wabash

Allison Brooke Keith, Master of Public Management

Kelly Jo Stout, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Walton

Makinsey Alyssa Fields, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Westfield

Michael Patrick Hurst, Master of Business Administration

Emily Marie Matthews, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Amanda Marie Moran, Bachelor of General Studies

David Robert Pence, Bachelor of Science in Business

Lindsey Morgan Tatman, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Winchester

Ciara Nichole Ogle, Master of Business Administration

Windfall

Grace Morgan Russell, Bachelor of Science in Business

Jacob Schill, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Zionsville

Zachary Michael Courtney, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

