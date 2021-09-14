U.S. News & World Report cites IU Kokomo among top public regional colleges

Indiana University Kokomo logo on a red background

KOKOMO, Ind. – Indiana University Kokomo is one of the top public regional colleges in the Midwest according to new rankings released today.

The campus earned sixth place on the list of public colleges in the Regional College Midwest category in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings.

Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke said the personal college experience, including travel opportunities through the Kokomo Experience and You (KEY), and the value of earning an IU degree at an affordable cost, are critical factors that contribute to student success through graduation and beyond.

“Student success is at the heart of everything we do,” she said. “Students experience more while they are at IU Kokomo, starting with our KEY Summer Institute and fall welcome boot camps, continuing with faculty-mentored research and free or low-cost travel opportunities. Finally, they graduate prepared to land a job and begin their careers. I am proud of our faculty and staff for keeping our students at the center of this campus’s mission.”

The rankings come at the beginning of an exciting year for IU Kokomo, with the return of KEY travel, as well as in-person athletic events and student activities.

Experiential learning has been a hallmark of the KEY program since its inception in 2016. This form of hands-on learning includes internships, projects for community clients, research with faculty, simulations, retreats, and hundreds of educational trips to destinations such as Disney World, Google and Apple in Silicon Valley, Yellowstone National Park, the United Nations and NBC Studios in New York, the Field Museum in Chicago, and many other museums, offices, and natural areas inside and outside Indiana.

The campus’s 14 athletic teams have full schedules planned, with fans invited and encouraged to cheer on the volleyball, tennis, men’s and women’s cross country, and men’s and women’s golf teams during fall competition.

The women’s volleyball team begins the season ranked 24th in the NAIA, and the men’s cross country team started strong by sweeping all top 10 spots at the Cougar Classic. The women’s cross country team nabbed 8 of the top 10 in its competition.

Now in its 37th year, the Best Colleges rankings assess 1,466 U.S. bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on 17 measures of academic quality. To further explore the rankings and data, U.S. News’ college profile pages benchmark each school’s performance across ranking indicators and include the latest statistics used in the calculations – such as the student-faculty ratio and the average federal loan debt of graduates. It also includes information schools provide such as academic majors offered, application requirements, tuition and financial aid policies, student body demographics, and campus life. Colleges’ individual profile pages have post-graduate earnings data by undergraduate focus as well as user ratings and reviews submitted by alumni.

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.