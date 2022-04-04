Spring constellations in view at Observatory open house

IU Kokomo Observatory

KOKOMO, Ind. – What is an odd radio circle?

Patrick Motl, professor of physics, will talk about the newly discovered and unexpected astronomical phenomenon at a free Indiana University Kokomo Observatory open house Sunday, April 10.

Motl said five odd radio circles (ORC), or regions of radio emission on scales much larger than the galaxy they are centered on, have been discovered in the last year. He will discuss the observations of ORCs and possible explanations for them, starting at 8 p.m.

Following the discussion, those attending may look at the stars and planets through the Observatory’s two telescopes, a six-inch Takahashi refracting telescope and a 16-inch Meade reflecting telescope mounted together. The Takahashi provides exceptionally sharp images of planets, while the Meade allows viewers to see fainter objects in the sky, due to its larger light-collecting area.

“We will have the moon and the last views of the winter hexagon as the seasons change,” Motl said. “Looking to the spring constellations, we have the great globular cluster in Hercules, M13, and the spring galaxies in the constellations of Leo and Virgo.”

Viewing will continue until 10 p.m., weather permitting.

The Observatory is at 2660 S. Washington Street. Admission and parking are free.

