Agreement with Pondicherry University provides international opportunities

KOKOMO, Ind. —Indiana University Kokomo expanded its international opportunities for students and faculty, with a new agreement signed with a university in India.

Chancellor Mark Canada and Dean Chittibabu Govindarajulu of the School of Business, signed a memorandum of understanding with leaders of Pondicherry University, establishing a dual degree Master of Business Administration (MBA) program, along with short-term study abroad and faculty exchange programs.

Under the agreement, students will complete the first year of their MBA at their home university, and then the second year overseas, with students from India coming to IU Kokomo and IU Kokomo students going to Pondicherry University’s School of Management.

“We are delighted to have this strong partnership with a prestigious university in India,” said Canada. “Their students will enrich our own students’ education with their experiences and perspectives.”

The first students from India are expected at IU Kokomo for the fall 2023 semester, with the inaugural faculty exchange in spring 2024. Govindarajulu anticipates sending the first IU Kokomo students overseas in summer 2023 or 2024 for two-week visits.

The agreement benefits both sides, said Govindarajulu, whose hometown is about 20 minutes from the Indian university. It gives faculty from both schools the opportunity to collaborate on research and will give IU undergraduate and graduate students an additional choice for international study.

“Pondicherry University is a well-reputed university,” he said. “It is a research institution and central university, with very qualified faculty. Given that India is a rising global power, our business students will gain valuable exposure, in a country where most speak English.”

Canada and Govindarajulu met with Pondicherry Vice Chancellor Professor Gurmeet Singh, Registrar Professor Amerash Samantaraya, former Dean of School of Business and Dean in-charge of College Development Council Professor K. Chandrasekhara Rao, Dean of School of Business Professor Malabika Deo, Dean of International Relations Professor M. Subramanyam Raju, MoU coordinator Associate Professor S. Janakiraman and other administrators at the university, in Kalapet, Pondicherry, Union Territory of Puducherry, India.

The university, located on the Bay of Bengal, about 80 miles from Chennai, has more than 5,500 students, 400 faculty, and more than 65 programs.

