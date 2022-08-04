Campus welcomes new faculty in business, health professions, sciences

Five women and four men pose in a group

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University Kokomo announces the addition of nine new faculty members, including for the new occupational therapy assistant program that begins in 2023, as well as in business, radiography, nursing, computer science, and biology.

Christina Downey, associate vice chancellor for academic affairs and student success, welcomed the new faculty, saying they will contribute to her office’s theme of building and rebuilding the campus community.

“As we continue to move through challenging times, this theme reflects our dedication to embracing all opportunities to build up our faculty, staff, and students and making the IU Kokomo educational experience the most supportive and enriching in the state,” she said. “Our new faculty are part of that vision and effort. Their fresh ideas, enormous enthusiasm, and impressive expertise in their fields will translate in and out of the classroom into life-changing learning for our students. I could not be more excited to welcome them to our team.”

New faculty include:

School of Business

Loknath Ambati, visiting assistant professor in business. He earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Information Systems, specialized in artificial intelligence, a Master of Science (M.S.) in Information Systems, and an M.S. in Data Analytics, all from Dakota State University, Madison, South Dakota; and a Bachelor of Technology in Electronics and Communication Engineering from VIT University, Chennai, India. He was a graduate research assistant at Dakota State University, an analytics developer for Baylor Scott and White Health, and a data scientist consultant for the Pelican IT Group.

Muhammit Dinc, visiting lecturer in business. Dinc earned a Ph.D. and a Master of Arts (M.A.) in Management from International Burch University, Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in History from Boğaziçi University, Istanbul, Turkey. Previously, he was a visiting scholar in the Madden School of Business, Le Moyne College, New York, and assistant professor of management at American University of the Middle East, Kuwait.

James Geiger, visiting lecturer in business. He earned a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) and a B.S. in Business Administration from IU Kokomo. He’s been an adjunct faculty member and tutor in the School of Business, and business manager and director of finance at First EPC Kokomo.

School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions

Christine Davis, clinical assistant professor and academic fieldwork coordinator for the Occupational Therapy Assistant program. She earned a M.S. in Occupational Therapy from IU and a B.S. in Kinesiology from IUPUI. She was a registered occupational therapist at Signature HealthCare of Muncie.

Christina Douglas, Occupational Therapy Assistant program director and clinical assistant professor. She earned a Doctor of Occupational Therapy from Creighton University, Omaha, Nebraska, a Master of Occupational Therapy from University of Indianapolis, and a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Spanish from University of Evansville. She’s been an adjunct lecturer at IUPUI and a graduate teaching assistant at IUPUI and Creighton University. She’s also been a registered occupational therapist at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Muncie, and Thrive Alliance, Inc.- First Steps South East.

Andrea Freeman, lecturer in nursing. She earned a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) from IU Kokomo and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from Indiana State University. She also earned a B.S. in General Studies Wellness Management from Indiana Wesleyan University, and a Licensed Practical Nurse degree from Ivy Tech Community College. Freeman was previously an adjunct instructor at IU Kokomo, and a registered nurse at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo for 17 years.

Anna Miller, visiting clinical assistant professor/clinical coordinator, radiography. She earned a B.S. in Radiologic Sciences from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, a certificate in radiologic technology from OSF Saint Francis Medical Center School of Radiography, and an Associate of Biological Science from Lincoln Land Community College. Prior to IU Kokomo, she was education coordinator and a radiologic technologist at Springfield Memorial Health System, Illinois.

School of Sciences

Aakif Mairaj, assistant professor of computer science. He earned a Ph.D. in Engineering with a concentration in computer science and engineering from the University of Toledo, a Master of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering from Vellore Institute of Technology, Chennai, India, and a Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering from Islamic University of Science and Technology, J & K, India. He was a lecturer at Purdue University Northwest and instructor at University of Toledo.

Brandon Wysong, lecturer in biology. He earned an M.S. in Biology from IUPUI and a B.S. in Biochemistry with highest distinction from IU Kokomo. He had been an adjunct instructor of physiology, an associate instructor of biology, and a laboratory technician at IUPUI.

