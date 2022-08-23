New students welcomed into School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions

A large group of men and women pose in red scrubs.

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Indiana University Kokomo School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions (SNAHP) welcomed 68 students into the nursing profession, at its traditional induction ceremony in Havens Auditorium.

The incoming class includes 51 students in the four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, as well as 17 in the accelerated second degree nursing track for those who previously earned a bachelor’s degree in another field.

Carolyn Townsend, associate dean of the pre-licensure track, congratulated the inductees on their accomplishments, and reflected on what it means to be a nurse.

“Nursing school is a journey,” she said. “It will require hard work, perseverance, and dedication. It will be worth it. The whole trajectory of your life with be transformed. As you work towards earning your degree, your growth into the professional role, development of your expertise, and flourishing as a student are our priorities.”

She noted they begin the journey in unprecedented times, two years into a pandemic that has infected more than 91.2 million Americans and killed more than 1 million.

“As nurses, we respond to this challenge, we do what is needed for as long as it is needed,” Townsend said. “We are dedicated to care for our community, that is who we are, and we are looking forward to having you join us in the profession of nursing.”

She encouraged them to support one another through the difficulties and keep the end goal in mind.

“In a short time, at the close of this chapter of your life, you will be a nurse, and it will be worth it,” she said

Each new nursing student, wearing the traditional red IU scrubs, crossed the stage to receive a certificate of induction, along with applause from friends and family in the audience.

The ceremony concluded with recitation of the nurses’ pledge, a statement of the ethics and principles of the nursing profession.

Bachelor of Science in Nursing inductees, listed by hometown, include:

Alexandria: Kenzie Fisher

Bringhurst: Emma Marie Dennison

Delphi: Sandra Martinez Colorado

Ferdinand: Faith Suzanne Zazzetti

Flora: Mackenzie Fraker

Frankfort: Kylie A. Gilmore, Brooklyn Renee Keafer, Allison N. Robbins, Miranda Jane Tyner

Galveston: Cole Wayne Carden, Hunter C. Carden, Keely Deanna Nicole Johnson, Delaney Kaye Zeck

Greentown: Rylie Grace Davison, Ella J. Kantz

Indianapolis: Lilibeth Enagbare

Kokomo: Kolby Blake Ahnert, Peter Sayers Burton, Ty William Collier, Brianna Ashlie Davisson, Elizabeth N. Martin, Kelsey E. Rhoades, Zaide William Rhoton, Brycen Gem Richmond, William Alan Roth, Jenna Sherrae Smith, Kristy Ann Smith, Sarah Smith

Lafayette: Claire Rice, Abigail Talcott

Lagos, Nigeria: Mary Adewunmi Dada

Logansport: Emilee Geiser, Carter Matthew Harris, Carolayn Mariely Salamanca-Galo

Monticello: Natalie Rodriguez

Noblesville: Ashley Nicole Houghtalen, Viktoriya Konstantynova, Julia Ann Masters-Melander, Ali Phenicie

Peru: Treyden Lee Curtis, Gracie Marie Krieg

Rossville: Addie Cooper

Russiaville: Cassie Cregar, Cheryl Mae Dashiell

Summitville: Sadie Marie Wilson

Swayzee: Savannah Kaye Rose

Sweetser: Sarah Lynn Brown

Tipton: Gaby Hernandez

Upland: Brianna Nicole Enriquez

Wabash: Michael Wohlford

Westfield: David Konstantin Kapriyan

Second degree accelerated track inductees included:

Carmel: Alyssa Ane Coyne, Annalyse Christine Harrington

Fishers: Robert N. Mphepo

Flora: Cory Wayne Seward

Goshen: Andrew Doan Huynh

Indianapolis: Emily Nicole Whiteman

Kokomo: Roxandra Buckmaster, Courtnee Cossell-Smallwood, Thomas Luke Lott

Logansport: Mariana Figueroa, Kaylu’ Hiatt, Tyler Whitehead

Peru: Jenna Kay Fry, Katherine Ellen Kramer, Meredith Wagner

Wabash: Holly Jean Stein

Westfield: Jocelyn Grider

