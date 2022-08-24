Summer students earn chancellor’s list, dean’s list honors

KOKOMO, Ind. — Thirty-four full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor’s list or dean’s list honors for the summer 2022 semester. Chancellor’s list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period.
Students are listed by hometown.
Carmel: Brian Jeffrey Loop, Dustin Theis
Evansville: Emily Noel Stevens
Fishers: Christopher Hon Cha
Gas City: Chloe Leanne Sessoms
Indianapolis: Skyler Clayton Lehner, Katherine E. Seiwert
Kokomo: Michael J. Bolyard, Brenda Grimm, Hayden Conner Herring, Morgan Elizabeth Koon, Michael LaFleur, Pierre S. Malone, Bianca Marie Miranda, Claire E. Pepka, Hannah Nichole Sandefur, Brittney Santiago, London Warren Schaal, Benjamin David Scott, Ashley Thompson, Kaylee Colleen Weeks
Logansport: Carla Ann Beard, Zachary Allen Carden
Marion: Ashley N. Pence
Miami, Florida: Rasoul Khaledi
Noblesville: Michelle Alexandra Landis, Raegen Monk
North Manchester: Samantha Kissell
Rochester: Jennifer L. Sheets
Rossville: Keli Rae Anthrop
Russiaville: Alex Lee Herren
Sheridan: Katelyn Marie McMillan
Siloam Springs, Arkansas: Brittany Elizabeth Kemp Gould
Walton: Andrew K. Dowell
