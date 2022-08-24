Summer students earn chancellor’s list, dean’s list honors

Students sit in a classroom

KOKOMO, Ind. — Thirty-four full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor’s list or dean’s list honors for the summer 2022 semester. Chancellor’s list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period.

Students are listed by hometown.

Carmel: Brian Jeffrey Loop, Dustin Theis

Evansville: Emily Noel Stevens

Fishers: Christopher Hon Cha

Gas City: Chloe Leanne Sessoms

Indianapolis: Skyler Clayton Lehner, Katherine E. Seiwert

Kokomo: Michael J. Bolyard, Brenda Grimm, Hayden Conner Herring, Morgan Elizabeth Koon, Michael LaFleur, Pierre S. Malone, Bianca Marie Miranda, Claire E. Pepka, Hannah Nichole Sandefur, Brittney Santiago, London Warren Schaal, Benjamin David Scott, Ashley Thompson, Kaylee Colleen Weeks

Logansport: Carla Ann Beard, Zachary Allen Carden

Marion: Ashley N. Pence

Miami, Florida: Rasoul Khaledi

Noblesville: Michelle Alexandra Landis, Raegen Monk

North Manchester: Samantha Kissell

Rochester: Jennifer L. Sheets

Rossville: Keli Rae Anthrop

Russiaville: Alex Lee Herren

Sheridan: Katelyn Marie McMillan

Siloam Springs, Arkansas: Brittany Elizabeth Kemp Gould

Walton: Andrew K. Dowell

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.