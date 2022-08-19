Welcome Week activities celebrate start of fall semester

Groups of students walk through the campus quad.

KOKOMO, Ind. —A great college experience isn’t just made in the classroom.

Participating in activities and making friends also contributes, and Indiana University Kokomo’s Office of Student Life and Campus Diversity has daily activities to help students get off on the right foot during the annual Welcome Week.

Celebrated during the first week of the semester, August 22 to August 26, the event offers free food, giveaways, and activities, designed to give a feeling of belonging and an opportunity to build community.

“Welcome Week introduces students to the kinds of activities they can enjoy on our campus,” said Renee Semple, who helped plan the week’s events as part of the Student Government Association. “You get to meet new people and start making friends. When I came here, I didn’t know anyone, but from going to Welcome Week and other events, I made new friends and built a new set of family.”

Semple is especially excited for the campus carnival, which includes the ever-popular Bears to Build activity, along with food and hot air balloon rides, weather permitting.

All activities are available while supplies last.

Keep up to date on campus activities on the Student Life website, iuklife.iuk.edu/. The IU Kokomo calendar includes all campus activities, such as gallery exhibitions, athletic events, and more.

Welcome Week events include:

Monday, August 22: Planners and Yogurt Parfaits, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Campus Quad. Join Student Life and get ahead this semester by picking up a planner and a yogurt parfait. The resource navigator and Cougar Cupboard representatives will also be on hand to help with any other school supplies needed. While supplies last.

Tuesday, August 23: DIY Canvas Bag, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Campus Quad. Stop by and make your own canvas bag.

Wednesday, August 24: Welcome Back Boxes, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Campus Quad. The Student Government Association (SGA) will give away boxes of college essentials. While supplies last.

Thursday, August 25: Welcome Back Carnival and SGA T-shirt giveaway, 5 to 8 p.m., Campus Quad. Celebrate the first week of classes with food, treats, games, and prizes. Hot air balloon rides are scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and students must sign a waiver to participate.

