Video: Happy holidays from IU Kokomo!

Advancement Dec 19, 2022
The Pavilion in the snow
KOKOMO, Ind. — As we wrap up 2022 and look ahead to 2023, there is much to celebrate and anticipate at Indiana University Kokomo.

Just a few of the highlights of the year — we celebrated more than 700 new alumni at Commencement; provided a welcoming, inclusive environment with numerous multicultural events; and sent students to destinations near and far through the KEY program; cheered for our men’s basketball team, women’s soccer team, and cross country teams as they represented us at NAIA national championships; and welcomed Mark Canada as our new chancellor.

We’re just getting started. We expect 2023 to bring even greater achievements, as we continue implementing changes made in our 100 Ways in 100 Days challenge.

On behalf of Chancellor Canada, Lisa Canada, and the campus community, we wish you happy holidays!

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.

Advancement Chancellor Community
